 Monday, September 20, 2021 73.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence In Killing Outside Dalton Pub

Monday, September 20, 2021
Devon Wheeler
Devon Wheeler

A 26-year-old Chattanooga man has been given a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a killing outside a Dalton, Ga., pub.

 

Devon Rapheal Wheeler, of 1004 Sheridan Ave, also entered a guilty plea on Friday before Superior Court Judge Scott Minter to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

 

Per a negotiated plea agreement, Wheeler received 20 years to serve in prison on the manslaughter charge followed by 30 years probation on the remaining charges. 

 

Wheeler was represented by Micah Gates of the Conasauga Public Defender’s Office.  The case was investigated by Detective Aaron Simpson of the Dalton Police Department.

 

The crimes related to events which occurred on April 25, 2021 at The Oyster Pub & Grill at the Outlet Mall in Dalton.  An incident or misunderstanding inside the establishment led to Wheeler and others, including the victim of the aggravated assault, Andy Johnson, existing the business and going into the parking lot. 

 

Outside, Wheeler struck Johnson, knocking him down and rendering him, at best, semi-conscious.  Wheeler struck Johnson again in the face while Johnson was being assisted by others and was completely unable to defend himself. 

 

During this time, Johnson’s cousin, Rashad Goldston, went to his vehicle and drove around in an apparent attempt to assist Johnson and remove him from the situation.  As he drove up next to a large group of people, including Wheeler and others, and right after Johnson had been struck for the second time, the evidence suggests that Goldston brandished a firearm and may have pointed it at Wheeler and others.  In response, Wheeler produced a firearm of his own at which point Goldston attempted to drive away.  Wheeler pursued and fired multiple shots towards the back of Goldston’s vehicle.  One of those rounds entered Goldston’s back resulting in his death. 

 

Goldston wrecked his vehicle in the parking lot and was pronounced dead on the scene.  Goldston’s firearm was recovered from the vehicle.  Wheeler left the scene and was arrested two days later in Marietta.  His firearm was never recovered. 

 

Voluntary Manslaughter is a lesser included offense to the crime of murder when the killing would otherwise fit the definition of murder, but where the defendant acted “solely as the result of a sudden, violent, and irresistible passion resulting for serious provocation sufficient to excite such passion in a reasonable person.” 

 

District Attorney Bert Poston said, "It is believed that Goldston’s use of his firearm was intended to be in defense of Johnson and that Goldston hoped that the crowd would scatter and that he could get his cousin into his vehicle and away from the situation.  Generally, the lawful use of force in defense of another will not be sufficient provocation to change murder to voluntary manslaughter.  However, under all of the facts and circumstances of the case, a jury could have and likely would have found otherwise.  While Wheeler was clearly the primary aggressor, and neither his assault on Johnson nor his shooting of Goldston were justified, Goldston’s actions did escalate the confrontation leading to his own death."     

 

Wheeler had been scheduled for trial the week of Oct.

4.  His prior felony convictions included a 2003 conviction for cocaine possession and a 2016 conviction for theft, both in Hamilton County, Tn. 

 


September 20, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

September 20, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 20, 2021

Chattanooga Man Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence In Killing Outside Dalton Pub


A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A 26-year-old Chattanooga man has been given a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a killing outside a Dalton, Ga., pub. Devon Rapheal ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Lying On Car Was Just Enjoying The Evening Air; Man Enters Apartment And Yells It Is His

A suspicious person was reported at Vandergriff Village Apartments, 5225 Old Hixson Pike. Police found a woman lying on top of her car. She said that she was a resident of the building and was just enjoying the evening air. The vehicle was a tan Honda Accord that was identified as hers. Police conducted a brief field interview and obtained an updated address and phone number. The ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Ugly Events In Our Past Must Not Be Forgotten - Response

It is good that Chattanooga has erected a memorial to Ed Johnson. The ugly events in our past must not be forgotten. While we are remembering, we should not forget the late Leroy Philips, whose research brought the Ed Johnson affair back into our current attention. As a defense attorney, Leroy was a tireless fighter for the underdogs. John L. Odom Ooltewah ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Inside A Nashville ICU

The following story, which was written by Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio under the auspices of the Tribune Media, has appeared on newspaper websites all across America over the weekend and tells the plight of an over-the-road trucker and father of six who is hanging on by his bare fingernails. It appears his life will never be the same Joe Gammon – who has been in the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Draws With San Diego As Game Ends (And Restarts) With Controversy

The whistle blew three times. The supporters were outraged, the players were frustrated, coaches were furious, and what appeared to be a Chattanooga FC 1-0 victory was now a 1-1 draw with San Diego. Officials had clearly indicated the game was over—the only issue being that they declared an end while there were four minutes of stoppage time left to be played. And so ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 3-1 Over Visiting North Carolina FC

The Red Wolves welcomed North Carolina FC to CHI Memorial Stadium, the den, Saturday night looking to get back to winning ways. In a shift to the starting XI, the Red Wolves changed it up by bringing in Ronaldo Pineda to play at right back with Jonathan Ricketts shifted out to the left. The first half started out with both sides growing into the game well, but neither side managed ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors