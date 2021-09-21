Chattanooga State And CARTA Announce Rideshare Agreement

Chattanooga State Community College and the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) have reached a universal rideshare agreement effective immediately. The agreement allows all Chattanooga State students, faculty, and staff to ride CARTA for free with a valid ChattState ID through Aug. 31, 2022.

A link to the routes can be found here. The agreement is for all routes, not just the ChattState/Amnicola Route.

“The economic impact of coronavirus has created additional financial barriers for our students,” said Dr. Amanda Bennett, interim vice president for Student Affairs, “and many students struggle with meeting the basic need of transportation.”

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) estimates that the average full-time community college student spends $1,760 per year on transportation and identifies the cost of transportation or access to reliable transportation as significant barriers to student retention and success.

“CARTA is very glad to resume its partnership with Chattanooga State Community College by providing the universal access program,” said Veronica Peebles, director of Communications and Planning at CARTA. “When the program was discontinued in 2012, Chattanooga State worked very hard for years to find opportunities to fund it. We at CARTA understand how necessary public transportation is for many of their students who have no other options, and Chattanooga State removed this barrier by offering them free bus rides through this program.”

“As Chattanooga State resumed in-person instruction, addressing transportation barriers will ensure a smooth transition from virtual learning to face-to-face instruction,” said Dr. Bennett. “Providing a safe and fare-free transportation option helps to remove a barrier that may otherwise prevent students from completing their education.”