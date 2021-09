On September 9th, California bipartisan Senate Bill 343 was passed. SB 343 prohibits use of the “chasing arrows” symbol or any other recyclability claim on packaging unless it was approved through a detailed state-led process. “It’s a basic truth-in-advertising concept,” said California State Senator Ben Allen, a Democrat and the bill’s lead sponsor. “We have a lot of people ... (click for more)

As we remembered the 9/11 attacks last week, there was a new document that crossed my desk from a dear friend. In 20 years since the tragedy, I have never read nor seen a transcript from United Flight No.93 between emergency operator Lisa Jefferson of GTE and passenger Todd Beamer. Yet after reading the following, there is ample substance the conversation is true. I think it should ... (click for more)