Some County Commission Members Open To Having More Than 9 Districts

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Some County Commission members said Wednesday they are "open" to having more than the current nine districts.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said he favors going as high as 15 districts.

On the other hand, Commissioner Tim Boyd said expanding the districts "would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars that we don't have. Right now everything is working fine."

He noted that adding new County Commission seats would mean corresponding new School Board members as well.

The commission met for the first time to discuss the redistricting process. Sabrena Smedley, commission chair, said all meetings will be in the open.

She said she is "very open" to considering more districts, citing "all the growth we are getting. People are moving here from all over - California, you name it. I don't see that trend changing anytime soon."

She asked at the next redistricting meeting the commission get a map "that shows what 13 districts would look like."

However, Commissioner Chip Baker said, "We are having growth, but it's not Nashville growth. It's not out of control."

Officials said in the last decade the population of Hamilton County rose eight percent from around 331,000 to around 360,000.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said commissioners in drafting new districts "are not to project the growth for the next 10 years."

Commissioner Greg Martin said he is among those open to expanding the commission. He said the panel needs to make a decision on that issue so it then can get on to drawing the new lines.

Jason Shaneyfelt of county GIS said he would not be meeting with individual commissioners on redrawing lines, but it would all be handled in open commission sessions. He said when he drafts a new map that he would wait to make it public before showing it at the next commission meeting.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said she would rather that the maps be made public as soon as they are drafted, saying that would give the commissioners and the public time to study them prior to the next meeting.

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Who Is "Too High" Aggressively Plays Instruments At Guitar Center; Man And Woman Hit Each Other With Hair Iron

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Elizabeth Baker Chosen To Fill Unexpired Term On Signal Mountain Council; Landrum Goes Out With A Bang


Police responded to a disorder at the Guitar Center on Hamilton Place Boulevard. The manager told police that a black male, wearing a black baseball hat with an American flag, blue shirt with ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBER, LINDSAY BETH 7727 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 373431864 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Town Council, on a vote of 3-1, appointed Elizabeth Baker as the council person to replace Dan Landrum who stepped down from the position. She will fill the unexpired ... (click for more)



Police responded to a disorder at the Guitar Center on Hamilton Place Boulevard. The manager told police that a black male, wearing a black baseball hat with an American flag, blue shirt with stars and jeans, came into the business and began aggressively playing the drums and other instruments, causing a scene. She said she asked him if he could continue playing the instruments ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBER, LINDSAY BETH 7727 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 373431864 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OPEN CONTAINER LAW LIGHT LAW VIOLATION --- BISHOP, TIMOTHY LAMAR 4807 HAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Finally, Recycling Honesty Becomes Law

On September 9th, California bipartisan Senate Bill 343 was passed. SB 343 prohibits use of the “chasing arrows” symbol or any other recyclability claim on packaging unless it was approved through a detailed state-led process. “It’s a basic truth-in-advertising concept,” said California State Senator Ben Allen, a Democrat and the bill’s lead sponsor. “We have a lot of people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The 9/11 Conversation

As we remembered the 9/11 attacks last week, there was a new document that crossed my desk from a dear friend. In 20 years since the tragedy, I have never read nor seen a transcript from United Flight No.93 between emergency operator Lisa Jefferson of GTE and passenger Todd Beamer. Yet after reading the following, there is ample substance the conversation is true. I think it should ... (click for more)

Home Matchups With Florida, Alabama Highlight 2022 Vol Football Schedule

Home matchups against Florida and Alabama and rare road trips to Pittsburgh and LSU highlight the 2022 Tennessee football schedule as the Southeastern Conference unveiled the full slate of games on Tuesday evening. The Volunteers will host seven home games in Neyland Stadium beginning with the season-opener and first-ever meeting against Ball State on Sept. 3. The following ... (click for more)

Moc Golfers Tied For Third At Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs are off and running for 2021-22 with a strong showing at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. The Mocs shot 286 over the final 18 at Cherokee Country Club to move up to a tie for third against a powerful field. The 864 total was 10 off the pace of winner BYU. Miami (Fla.) was second with 857 ahead of the trio of UTC, Augusta and UTSA. The Mocs topped sister school ... (click for more)


