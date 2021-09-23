22-Year-Old Ginairian Watt Arrested In Sept. 6 Drive By Shooting On Through Street

Ginairian Trammell Watt, 22, has been arrested for a drive by shooting that happened on Sept. 6 in the 3300 block of Through Street.

The Chattanooga Police Department said Watt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.

On Sept. 6 at approximately 11:13 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3300 block of Through Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Police said he was shot in the left big toe.

The victim said he was outside his residence when a white four-door SUV drove by and a black male held a firearm outside the front passenger window and began shooting. Police found multiple shell casings along the south side of Through Street. They said that was consistent with a passenger firing shots. Two 9mm shell casings were also located further up the street.

The victim said he "had been beefing with these guys for the past few days" and they had shot up his house the day before.

He said he knew the shooter since middle school and they had many interactions, including going to each other's residence. He said the shooter went by Johnny FIVESEVEN on his Facebook page. The victim located that Facebook page and said that was the shooter. The Facebook page was later taken down.

A witness to the shooting gave the same version as the victim.

Police said the victim picked Watt out of a photo lineup as the shooter.