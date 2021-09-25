Police Blotter: Doller General Shoplifter Returns; Landlord Visits Tenants At 2 A.M.

A shoplifting was reported at the Dollar General, 2303 E. 23rd St. Police spoke with the store manager, who said an unknown black female had run out of the store with a trash bag full of items without paying. The woman then fled in a white four-door sedan with a drive out tag. The manager estimated the value of items taken around $200. While working on the report at a separate location, the manager called in again saying the woman had returned. When Police arrived the woman had fled again. Camera footage was of very poor quality to the point of being unusable to identify the woman.

* * *

Officers responded to a disorder call at Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy. Two employees told police they heard dog whining coming from one of the vehicles in the parking lot. They said they located the dog in a silver Buick Le Sabre (temp tag). The dog was in a crate in the back seat. Based on the pictures that were given, officers were able to see at least three of the vehicle's windows were open slightly. One of the employees proceeded to open the door and provide the dog water. While he was doing so, the owner of the vehicle approached them and became irate. She proceeded to enter her vehicle and drive away. In doing so she hit a shopping cart propeller device belonging to Walmart. The propeller sustained scratch damage on the right side. Animal Services was notified.

* * *

Police were called to wake up a white male sleeping on a public seat in front of the SunTrust Bank on Cherry Street. Police spoke to the man, who was cooperative, and he left the area as requested.

* * *

The manager at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., told police that a white female was possibly in the bathroom smoking an unknown substance. Police made contact with the woman, but did see any signs of smoke. Police ran her for warrants and trespassed her from the property.

* * *

Multiple suspicious people were reported at the wedding venue, 901 Lindsay St. The caller said she wanted several homeless people to leave the premises. All of them cleaned up the trash and mess they had left and left the area peacefully.

* * *

A woman on Miller Drive told police she had her backpack while she was outside of her house. Se said the backpack fell to the ground at some point and someone took it and fled. She said a witness said someone in a truck got it. No other information for a suspect was known. It was a maroon backpack with all her personal documents.

* * *

A man at Techniques Surfaces USA, 1031 Windtower Dr., reported the theft of a 53-foot white Wabash tractor trailer. He said a man he had contracted with had taken the trailer and not returned it. He said he has been trying to get in touch with the man for two or three months, but has had no success. He also told police that the GPS tracking device had removed from the trailer somewhere in Illinois, which is the last known location of the trailer. He said there is no more information on where the trailer could possibly be. The trailer was entered into NCIC . He is going to call back in later to provide further information about the man.

* * *

While driving through the area, police noticed a silver Nissan XTerra (TX tag) at the right side of the old AMC Theatre, 2210 Gunbarrel Road, when you are looking at it from the front. Police got out with the person, who police identified through a TN ID. Police asked him why he was up there and he said that he found some old equipment sitting outside. Police ran him for warrants and nothing came back on file and police never saw him inside the old theatre. Police ran the tag and VIN for the Nissan and it did not come back stolen. The man was released to leave the premises.

* * *

Police saw a vehicle in a ditch near Alton Place Apartments, 335 Croll Ct. The driver told police she had a tow on the way and did not need a report.

* * *

A woman on Lawrence Road told police that a man attempted to enter her vehicle that was locked. She said the man was not able to make entry and then checked her husband's truck, which was also locked, before leaving the scene. The man was shirtless and wearing a mask and hat. Police did not locate any reported thefts in the area since then. The man's picture was given to police by the woman and she was provided a complaint number.

* * *

A woman on Brainerd Road asked police to kick her boyfriend out of her home. She said she was in a landlord/tenant relationship with her boyfriend. Police told her they could not make him leave. She then said she did not need police. Police left after running her for any wants or warrants, which came back negative.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported on Walnut Street, looking into vehicles. Police spoke with a black male, who identified himself to police. Police were unable to confirm his identity, and detained him in order to accurately identify him. No information on the man could be found and police were unable to find evidence to prove his original statements false. The man was released and allowed to leave.

* * *

Police were called to a dispute for a second time on Arlington Avenue. Neither person was able to satisfy their previous agreement with police to separate and let the situation settle down, and another verbal disagreement took place. Police were able to get them to agree to different terms of separation on this occasion. Police remained on scene for some time to ensure both parties would remain separated, and they did.

* * *

A caller reported a homeless male sleeping in front of the chiropractic business at 4933 Brainerd Road. Police spoke with the man, who was not sleeping, but was walking east, in front of the businesses. The man was not wanted and was not involved in any illegal activity.

* * *

Police received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a homeless black male who goes by "Ricky" sleeping behind Yellow Deli, 737 McCallie Ave. The man was asked to move by one of the employees. He complied and moved, but when he did so, he grabbed a bunch of newspapers, defecated on them and then proceeded to smear the fecal matter all over the windows of Yellow Deli. The man then left the area after doing so. At this time police are unable to identify "Ricky" to trespass him at Yellow Deli's wishes. Yellow Deli does not want to press charges for the incident, only trespass him.

* * *



A man at a hotel on Hixson Pike reported vandalism to his truck that happened at some point during the night. He said the right rear passenger window was shattered and the right front passenger window was cracked. After the person broke the window, they stole the man's Milwaukee Tool set out of the back seat. He said the tool bag contained an impact drill, a grinder, a sawzall, about 6-7 large batteries, a wrench set, a socket set and more miscellaneous tools worth approximately $3,000. Police looked at camera footage from the hotel, however, there was no footage of the incident taking place since the vehicle was parked out of camera view.

* * *



A disorder was reported at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park, 900 Airport Road. Police spoke with multiple people on scene and determined the disorder between two females was over. Everyone said no criminal activity took place.

* * *

Police responded to an accident with injuries at 2501 N. Chamberlain Ave. Police ran the tag of a red Ford Escort SW, and it came back stolen out of Red Bank. Police contacted NCIC and they contacted the owner. The vehicle was severely damaged and towed by White's Auto Repair.

* * *

Police responded to a box truck backed into the Day's Inn building, 901 Carter St., in the rear near the dumpsters on the southwest side of the building. A guest had also heard the collision and notified the front desk of the incident.

* * *

A woman on Winter Lane told police her landlord was at her residence uninvited and disturbing her at around 2 a.m. The landlord said she was there to check on damage to her trailer that she believed the woman had caused. Police observed some black paint around an A/C unit that appeared to be there for some time. Police also spoke with a man who said when the landlord drove into the community there was very loud music coming from her vehicle that woke up his daughter. He said when he asked for the music to be turned down, the landlord became irate and irrational. Police explained to the landlord that she needs to contact her tenant during normal business hours.