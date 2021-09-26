Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, JAMES WILLIAM

729 HENDERSON AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER

1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ALBERTY, PAUL H

3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

---

ALLEN, RONNIE DEWAYNE

511 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041502

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST

298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, ERIKA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BROWN, CURTIS MAURICE

9412 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

---

BURNETT, GREGG DON

7305 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

COLE, SAMUEL IAN

5300 DOUBLE BRANCHES DRIVE CUMMING, 300406359

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CRESPO, MICHAEL

5001 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DIAZ JERONIMO, EDWIN ARMINDO

2107 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FORTE, JACOREY TYVON

7101 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

---

FOUST, TRACY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE

911 E JEFFERSON ST CHARLOTTESVILLE, 22902

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HALL, RYAN R

8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

---

HANHL, ALEXANDER

285 ABC DRIVE PIKEVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HATLEY, KRISTI

1037 NEST TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374053808

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW

3242 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HINDS, JANET ELAINE

207 PORT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLLOWAY, ANGELA MARIE

3200 STAGE RUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HORTON, NEKEBA METRISE

265 VALLEY VIEW DR FAIRBURN, 30213

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUGHES, ROBERT COREY

8895 OTTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

JACKMAN, KATIE MAREE

1070 ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF METH

---

JONES, JOHN MADISON

704 BROOKHAVEN DR CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LEE, RONAN SEBASTIAN

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LUCAS, DANIEL JOSEPH

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MARTIN, CALDER W

314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773011

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

---

MCDONALD, TERRY

803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN

1627 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MORALES, BAYRON

1155 E 35TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OSORIO AGUILAR, ELMER ROLANDO

2104 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY

6910 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

REEVES, JASON D

5405 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ROBERTS, DANIEL A

583 COUNTY ROAD 4 CALHOUN, 37309

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE

1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ROGERS, ASHLEY BETH

609 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

SANDOVAL, ALONDRA N

1718 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

SEIFRIED, TALEAH RENEE

1407 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081420

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SERRATO, RAFAEL HERNANDEZ

UNKNOWN EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SIMON, JUAN ALEJANDOR

1805 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SIMPSON, ASHLEY MAY2804 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN271 SKILES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SMOOT, NEIL AARON1037 NEST TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---STAMPER, CODY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM212 LLOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE10228 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 373795226Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS---WALLER, COREY LEE326 WYNN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)---WHITE, AMANDA ROSE1880 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS---WIGGINS, LESLIE L11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---WOODEN, ROBERT WALTERHOMELSS NASHVILLE, 372164113Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOOTEN, JUSTIN W2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS