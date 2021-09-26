Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERCROMBIE, JAMES WILLIAM
729 HENDERSON AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ALBERTY, PAUL H
3507 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
ALLEN, RONNIE DEWAYNE
511 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041502
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST
298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, ERIKA
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BROWN, CURTIS MAURICE
9412 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
---
BURNETT, GREGG DON
7305 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
COLE, SAMUEL IAN
5300 DOUBLE BRANCHES DRIVE CUMMING, 300406359
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP
2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRESPO, MICHAEL
5001 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DIAZ JERONIMO, EDWIN ARMINDO
2107 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
ELLIOTT, PATRICK ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORTE, JACOREY TYVON
7101 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
---
FOUST, TRACY LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GONZALEZ, CHRIS LEE
911 E JEFFERSON ST CHARLOTTESVILLE, 22902
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALL, RYAN R
8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
HANHL, ALEXANDER
285 ABC DRIVE PIKEVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HATLEY, KRISTI
1037 NEST TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374053808
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW
3242 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HINDS, JANET ELAINE
207 PORT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLOWAY, ANGELA MARIE
3200 STAGE RUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HORTON, NEKEBA METRISE
265 VALLEY VIEW DR FAIRBURN, 30213
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHES, ROBERT COREY
8895 OTTER LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
JACKMAN, KATIE MAREE
1070 ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS OF METH
---
JONES, JOHN MADISON
704 BROOKHAVEN DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, RONAN SEBASTIAN
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LUCAS, DANIEL JOSEPH
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MARTIN, CALDER W
314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773011
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
MCDONALD, TERRY
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN
1627 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MORALES, BAYRON
1155 E 35TH ST ROSSVILLE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
OSORIO AGUILAR, ELMER ROLANDO
2104 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PITTS, SAVANNAH DORAMAY
6910 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
REEVES, JASON D
5405 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROBERTS, DANIEL A
583 COUNTY ROAD 4 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE
1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROGERS, ASHLEY BETH
609 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SANDOVAL, ALONDRA N
1718 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SEIFRIED, TALEAH RENEE
1407 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081420
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SERRATO, RAFAEL HERNANDEZ
UNKNOWN EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMON, JUAN ALEJANDOR
1805 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMPSON, ASHLEY MAY
2804 LAKESHORE DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, JOSHUA ALAN
271 SKILES ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMOOT, NEIL AARON
1037 NEST TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STAMPER, CODY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
212 LLOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
10228 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 373795226
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
---
WALLER, COREY LEE
326 WYNN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)
---
WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
1880 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDIS
---
WIGGINS, LESLIE L
11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
WOODEN, ROBERT WALTER
HOMELSS NASHVILLE, 372164113
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOTEN, JUSTIN W
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS