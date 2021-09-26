 Sunday, September 26, 2021 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Jailen Wofford, 21, Shot And Killed On Campbell Street

Sunday, September 26, 2021
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in East Chattanooga on Saturday morning.
 
The victim was identified as Jailen Wofford.
 
At approximately 10:27 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 3410 Campbell St. on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim and secured the area.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collected potential evidence from the scene.
The suspect(s) fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no suspect details to release at this time. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


