Man Trashing Area Under Bridge On Brainerd Road Is Taken To Jail

A man who police say has repeatedly trashed the area under the bridge on Brainerd Road across South Chickamauga Creek has been taken to jail.

Keith Nosis, 41, was charged with aggravated criminal littering, camping on state-owned property and possession of meth.

Police said they responded on Friday morning to trespassing at 5845 Brainerd Road to assist the Fire Department with getting the homeless people out from under the bridge.

Police said Nosis had been told two weeks earlier that if he did not clean up the area under the bridge where he had been camping that he would be arrested. It was found he had made no attempt to clean up the area.

Nosis was then placed in handcuffs and searched. During the search, officers found in his pocket a small plastic container with a crystalline substance in it believed to be meth.