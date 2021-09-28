Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out of nowhere. He said the doors were locked the whole time. The officer asked him if he had seen these things before. He said yes, sometime last week he saw a young boy in his car and same thing, he disappeared. He kept saying, "I don't believe in ghosts but.." There were no signs of three females being in the car.

* * *

Police were dispatched to InTown Suites at 1914 Gunbarrel Road in response to a possible disorder. The officer spoke to a woman in room 307, one of the people said to be involved by an anonymous complainant. The officer asked the woman if she was okay and if she had been in any altercation during the evening with her boyfriend. The woman said she had some friends and her boyfriend over earlier but they had left prior to police arriving. The officer informed the woman they had received an anonymous call of a disorder and she was one of the people involved. She denied any altercation or argument had occurred and that she was fine. The officer saw no visible injuries or signs of a physical altercation.

* * *

Police were called to St. Elmo Avenue to check on the welfare of the resident. The complainant was concerned because her dog was out for a long time and she never does that. Police found the back door of the residence ajar. Police entered and found the resident asleep in her bed. She said everything was okay.

* * *

An officer checked on a man asleep in his car on East 34th Street. He was transported to his home two streets over.

* * *

Police checked on a report of a disorder between a man and woman at the Subway at 3641 Brainerd Road. Both said they had been arguing due to the man not wanting the woman to be walking by herself in the heat. No criminal activity was observed.

* * *



Officers saw two Honda Grom motorcycles parked in the loading zone under the Market Street Bridge at 150 River St. There were three white males sitting on the curb next to them. Officers spoke with the individuals and informed them they were parked in a loading zone and asked them to move their bikes to a designated parking area. They moved their motorcycles to a designated parking area.

* * *

Officers saw a golf cart driving on River Street with no registration. Officers initiated a traffic stop and informed the driver that in order for his golf cart to be street legal he needed to have it registered with the DMV with a license plate displayed, functioning brake lights, and at least one external mirror. The man said he would get those taken care of.

* * *

A man said he left his wallet on the trunk of his vehicle on Mountain Creek Road. He said he went back to the location but could not find his wallet in the area.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a well being check on North Access Road. Upon arrival police met a man asleep under the bridge and he was asked to move along.

* * *

While on routine patrol, officers noticed a large amount of garbage in a parking lot at 1490 Hamilton Ave. Officers drove into the parking lot and saw two women who appeared to be cleaning up the parking lot. The women were identified, both of which are known to police as have been previously kicked off of other private properties. The two women said they both lived on the property. Officers informed the women that Hamilton County has asked Chattanooga Police to get homeless people off of Hamilton County property. The women said they would be vacating the premises.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road said his roommate was making him and his girlfriend uncomfortable due to an encounter the girlfriend and the roommate had. He wanted to make sure that the roommate left without incident. The man also said he and the roommate were going to be vacating the apartment in four days. The man had a concealed firearm which was secured until the end of the encounter. Officers also spoke with the roommate, who was in the apartment at this time. He was in the process of leaving the apartment for the night and was collecting the remainder of his things. The roommate also had a firearm which was secured and run through NCIC with no hits. Officers asked the roommate if he could stay away from the apartment until they were through with the lease. The roommate agreed to stay with his girlfriend and coordinate with the man if he was going to collect the remainder of his belongings in order to avoid being in contact with the man. The man was informed of the conclusion officers came to and the roommate and the man agreed as well.

* * *

Police received a call of a female sleeping in bushes on McCutcheon Road. Police spoke with her and she said she was waiting for her ex-husband to pick her up. She did not need police assistance.

* * *

A man at Staybridge Suites at 7015 Shallowford Road said a black male wearing all black had been staying around this location and the man had told him to leave but he refused. He called police and then the man walked away. Police were unable to find the man to trespass him.

* * *

A Public Works employee arrived at 4504 North Access Road and saw a cut chain that secured the front gate of the Chattanooga Recycling Center. Police checked the property but could not find any suspects or further evidence to process. The buildings were secure as well, leading the officer to assume that the suspects used a vehicle and targeted the scrap metal. Inventory is pending.

* * *

A man on Sargent Daly Drive told police his ex-girlfriend was at his house and would not leave. Police then spoke with her and she said she would leave and left promptly.

* * *

An employee at 7742 Lee Hwy. reported he received a phone call from the Rossville Police Department that a motorcycle he towed was stolen. An officer was dispatched to lay eyes on the motorcycle and confirmed it was the stolen motorcycle. The officer was told by dispatch they would notify the Rossville Police Department and they would removed the motorcycle out of NCIC as well as notify the owner.

* * *

An employee at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. said he left his vehicle parked in the lot when he got there around 6 a.m. When he got back to the car he discovered that the front bumper had been pulled loose on the passenger side.There is no proof at this time of how the damage was done or if it was intentional or accidental.

* *

An employee of Belfor at 4317 North Creek Road reported one of his drivers noticed that someone had cut off the catalytic converters from two of the company's trucks that were parked in the back lot. The employee also showed the officer a hole on their back fence. He believes that the suspect cut off the back fence to get access into their back lot. No suspect information was provided.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen at First Response Towing. The red Lincoln MKX had been stolen from Bradley County and recovered from 30 Tunnel Blvd. Police contacted NCIC to contact Bradley County to have the vehicle removed from NCIC, and also to contact the owner. The vehicle will remain at First Response.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person on Stringers Ridge Road. Upon arrival they saw an Hispanic male exiting the floor into a stairwell. They spoke with the complainant, who said her ex-boyfriend had been crouched in front of her door before police arrived. The woman said she had been in a relationship with the man for about three months but they had broken up a week prior. Since then he had been attempting to contact her on her social media accounts. She had recently blocked him on these services and he had shown up at her residence on this occasion. She didn't want to press charges at this time, just wanted him to leave. She said he was most likely outside and that he would be driving a blue Audi TT RS. Upon exiting the building, officers spoke with a man who identified himself as the ex-boyfriend. Officers saw the man met the description of the man who had exited the complainant's floor upon arrival. He said he was meeting a friend at this apartment complex, but he could not identify the friend or their residence. When asked, he said that his ex-girlfriend did live there, but he wasn't sure which floor. He denied making contact with her or contacting her on social media. He was notified he was being trespassed from the apartment complex and to not return. There were no warrants.