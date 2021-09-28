Man With Stolen Motorcycle In Lookout Valley Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon In Possession Of A Gun

A man with a felony record who was found with a stolen motorcycle in Lookout Valley as well as a loaded handgun has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison.

Matthew Charles Anderson appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On August 2, 2020, while on patrol, a Chattanooga Police officer observed a motorcycle matching the description of a stolen motorcycle from a month prior pull into the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel, 3641 Cummings Hwy.

Anderson was the operator of the motorcycle, and was standing next to it when the officer approached and requested proof of ownership from the defendant. Anderson fled on foot.

The officer caught up to him and, after a struggle, placed him in custody.

Once additional officers arrived on scene, Anderson’s person and the backpack that he was wearing were searched. Approximately 2.5 grams of meth and two syringes were located inside the his jacket pocket.

In addition, officers also recovered a magazine for a Taurus pistol loaded with 9mm ammunition inside the backpack. Officers also located a loaded firearm, described as a Make: Taurus; Model: G2c; Caliber: 9mm; SIN TMS96544; from the ground where the defendant and the officer fell during the apprehension.

Authorities said, "The defendant admits he knowingly possessed the firearm and ammunition. As he was aware, he had previously sustained at least one felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms."