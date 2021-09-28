 Tuesday, September 28, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man With Stolen Motorcycle In Lookout Valley Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon In Possession Of A Gun

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

A man with a felony record who was found with a stolen motorcycle in Lookout Valley as well as a loaded handgun has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison.

Matthew Charles Anderson appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On August 2, 2020, while on patrol, a Chattanooga Police officer observed a motorcycle matching the description of a stolen motorcycle from a month prior pull into the parking lot of the Clarion Hotel, 3641 Cummings Hwy.

Anderson was the operator of the motorcycle, and was standing next to it when the officer approached and requested proof of ownership from the defendant. Anderson fled on foot.

The officer caught up to him and, after a struggle, placed him in custody.

Once additional officers arrived on scene, Anderson’s person and the backpack that he was wearing were searched. Approximately 2.5 grams of meth and two syringes were located inside the his jacket pocket.

In addition, officers also recovered a magazine for a Taurus pistol loaded with 9mm ammunition inside the backpack. Officers also located a loaded firearm, described as a Make: Taurus; Model: G2c; Caliber: 9mm; SIN TMS96544; from the ground where the defendant and the officer fell during the apprehension.

Authorities said, "The defendant admits he knowingly possessed the firearm and ammunition. As he was aware, he had previously sustained at least one felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms."


September 28, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

September 28, 2021

Dekendrick Trammell Gets 27-Month Federal Sentence On Gun Charge

September 28, 2021

Man With Stolen Motorcycle In Lookout Valley Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon In Possession Of A Gun


A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out ... (click for more)

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020. Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge ... (click for more)

A man with a felony record who was found with a stolen motorcycle in Lookout Valley as well as a loaded handgun has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison. Matthew Charles Anderson ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Confused About 3 Women Disappearing In His Car; Ex-Boyfriend Crouches Outside Woman's Door

A man on Lee Highway told police there were about three females in his vehicle. He was very confused because he did not know who they were. At some point, he said the females disappeared out of nowhere. He said the doors were locked the whole time. The officer asked him if he had seen these things before. He said yes, sometime last week he saw a young boy in his car and same thing, ... (click for more)

Dekendrick Trammell Gets 27-Month Federal Sentence On Gun Charge

A man with a felony record has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for having a gun during a disorder on Fagan Street on Oct. 25, 2020. Dekendrick Trammell, 26, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. An anonymous caller said people were fighting and had long guns and handguns. A public safety camera showed another man holding a gun in one hand and a rifle in ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Mistake Can Destroy 2 Lives Forever

First let me say I agree 100 percent with the verdict. But at the same time I cant help think about how one tragic mistake can destroy two lives forever. Officer Galinger was doing his job and gave his life for our city. I don't know Ms. Hinds and have no connection to anyone involved in the case, but she appears to be a law-abiding citizen for her entire life who has never been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 3 More Blacks Murdered

When seven people were shot – two fatally – in the College Hill area on Grove Street Saturday night, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly went ‘robo-caller’ and dashed out a well-worn tape that said, “Chattanooga communities experienced life-changing trauma from incidents of gun violence this weekend. This is absolutely unacceptable - the gunfire, the killing must end. We all experience ... (click for more)

Sports

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League ecosystem. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional ... (click for more)

Mocs' McClendon Curtis Named To NCAA Oversight Committee

The 19th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs eye a Saturday date with Western Carolina. In the meantime, Chattanooga native McClendon Curtis received some special news almost befitting his large frame. Curtis was appointed to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group. His term of service on the committee begins September 23, 2021 and continues through ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors