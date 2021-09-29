Police Blotter: Woman Says Her Phone Was Hacked And Money Stolen; Lady Says Friend Stole Her Phone Then Finds It In Her Pocket

A woman on 12th Avenue said someone hacked her Boost Mobile cellphone and accessed her account and stole her money. She said she had about $200 and the person left the account with a negative $96 balance. She said the person changed her password and has been calling her contacts and had now locked her phone to where she cannot use it. The officer asked her how much money she had lost as a result. She said $200 and the $96 overdraft. She said her mother's phone and her sister's phone have been hacked also.

* * *

The manager at Sonic at 3907 Brainerd Road told police that a few customers were being short with some of her staff regarding having enough money at the time of order. Police looked at video footage showing a customer briefly arguing with Sonic employees, including the manager. This escalated into a brief disorder. The manager told police she should would like them trespassed if on the premises.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Sunbeam Avenue to check on a woman. Her son said his mother was in Kentucky. The son contacted the mother so that police could check on her. She said that she was perfectly fine.

* * *

A man at 7022 Shallowford Road said a U-Haul was dropped off around 4:44 p.m. and then five minutes later the vehicle left the parking lot. The camera did not catch who was in the U-Haul. The vehicle was put into NCIC.

* * *

Officers returned to Murphy Gas Station at 20 Birmingham Hwy. to obtain information as to whether a man had come back to pay what was owed. Officers spoke to an employee who said the man did come back and made the payment in full.

* * *



A woman on Lovell Avenue said six months ago someone stole her Kel-tec 9mm handgun out of her unlocked 2011 GMC Terrain. She said she wanted to wait to be certain that it was stolen before making a report.

* * *

Police checked on a black Ford Escape near the intersection of Houston Street and Vine Street. The captain’s office had received complaints of it being parked there for some time in front of the bus stop. Police saw that the car was in fact parked in front of the bus stop preventing CARTA buses to utilize the stop safely. Police also saw that the car had parking tickets from the Parking Authority every day for four days. Police ran the tag to ensure the vehicle was not stolen and to see if there was a phone number for the owner. Police were provided a phone number, however the number was no longer in service. Without being able to contact the owner to have the car moved, police called to have the vehicle towed. United Transport #2 responded and towed it to their lot where it would be kept until the owner claimed it.

* * *



A woman on Noah Reid Road told police three white males climbed her fence and looked into her construction dumpster, and she has video of the event. She requested the property be added to the watch list. The suspects were not on scene when police arrived.

* * *

A man was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 1610 Jenkins Road. He said he came around the curve, lost control of his car and slid off the road and into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The man chose not to report this crash and said that AAA was en route to remove the car. The officer stayed until AAA arrived.

* * *



A man on Cowart Street said someone got into his car and took his wallet and keys. He said he left his keys in the car. There is no suspect information at this time. There was $200 cash in the wallet and the key fob is priced at $300.

* * *

Two officers spoke with a suspicious person at the 7-Eleven at 3504 Hixson Pike. During the course of patrol they saw the man walking into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. He has been trespassed from this property for multiple thefts and public intoxication. The man was told he needed to leave the property and he agreed to return to his home. No warrants were found for him.

* * *

A man on 13th Avenue told police he and a woman were in a verbal argument about him trying to go to sleep. He said that she had busted his taillight in the past and wanted police to ride through the area to make sure that it didn't happen again.

* * *

An officer responded to an accident with no injuries at 8001 Volkswagen Dr. The officer spoke with a woman who said she was leaving work driving a silver Nissan Altima when another woman driving a Kia Sorento hit the front end of her vehicle. The first woman said hardly any damages were observed to her vehicle. The officer spoke to the second driver who corroborated the first woman's statement. She also said no damages were observed to her vehicle. Both women said they do not want a crash report and chose to handle it themselves.

* * *



An officer responded to debris in the roadway at Reggie White Boulevard and West 20th Street. Upon arrival, police saw a stop sign which was lying in the roadway in the right hand lane. Police moved the stop sign out of the roadway and notified CDOT. It appears the stop sign was run over by a unknown vehicle, possibly during the early morning hours. Police remained on scene to provide traffic while CDOT was able to fix the stop sign.

* * *

An unknown caller said a black SUV was parked at the top of the hill on Anderson Avenue and blocking traffic. Police made contact with the owner who said she was leaving.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone that she had been at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. the day before around 5 p.m. She left her vehicle parked while she was in the store for about 30 minutes. She said it was raining at the time and she didn't pay a lot of attention to the car when she got back in it to go home. The next morning she discovered damage, which consists of a two-inch long dent that is grooved out on the driver's side front door. She said she has not checked with them about video and she's not sure if there were cameras around her vehicle. Also, she's not sure how the damage was done but she believes it could have possibly been caused by a door from another vehicle being slammed into her car. No estimates have been done yet.

* * *

A man on Ziegler Road said he placed a check in his mailbox to go to GEICO for $283.45. He said three days later the check cleared his bank for $183.45 payable to Kenneth Calhoun. The man said he does not know this person. He said he cannot tell where the check was cashed. He said he has not yet been able to talk to Regions Bank.

* * *

A man at S&ME, Inc. on Highway 58 said someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter off of a company vehicle. He said the suspect was unable to complete the theft, but in the process damaged the vehicle. The man reported security footage of the attempted theft was recorded and will be sent to police via email.

* * *

An employee with the transportation department of US Xpress at 4080 Jenkins Road said security reported six trailer tags that have been lost off of company-owned 53-foot trailers. She said these tags get knocked off and never picked up or recovered.

* * *

A woman on West Bell Avenue reported that her friend had just stolen her phone and keys from her vehicle. As the officer was speaking with her, she recovered her own phone in her pocket. As the officer was having her fill out a statement, she said she knew where her things were and no longer wanted to press charges.