Howard High School Student Arrested With Loaded Firearm At School

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School resource officers at Howard High School on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. received information that a student was in possession of a firearm.

The SRO’s located the student on campus within minutes and recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus on the student.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

“The HCSO is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for our children and school staff," said Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.

"Our SRO’s exhibit this commitment daily through the relationships they foster, mentoring, and mitigating incidents like this, which threaten a safe and healthy learning environment."