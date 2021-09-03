Walker County Health Department To Host 2nd COVID-19 Vaccination Event In Rossville Sept. 17

The Walker County Health Department will host a second COVID-19 vaccination event at the Rossville Athletic Center gym, 301 Williams St. in Rossville, from 9 a.m.-noon on Friday, Sept. 17.Those who attended the vaccination event in August can return for their second dose, while those who missed the opportunity are welcome to drop by and receive their first dose. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available during this free event. Everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children under 17.Walker County District 1 Commissioner Robert Blakemore helped organize both events to improve access to the vaccine for residents on the north end of the county.The Walker County Health Department regularly offers COVID-19 vaccines at their office in LaFayette, which can be an obstacle for those who live more than 30 minutes away.Walker County residents vaccinated as of Sept. 219,072 - Fully Vaccinated28 percent - Fully Vaccinated22,295 - At Least One Dose32 percent - At Least One Dose