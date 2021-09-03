Chattanooga Man With Long Rap Sheet Is Facing Multiple New Burglary Charges

A Chattanooga man with an extensive criminal record is facing multiple new charges.

Christopher Dewayne Ohara, 58, was charged with nine counts of burglary, six cases of theft of property and aggravated assault.

Police said many of the thefts took place at the Food City on Highway 58 earlier in the year.

Store officials said Ohara came into the store on Jan. 3, 5, 7 and 9 and left with multiple items. On Jan. 3, he concealed $110.44 of meat and deodrant. On Jan. 5, he took $92.38 of meat during a first visit and $183.91 of laundry detergent during a second visit.

On Jan. 7, he took $268.81 of meat and detergent.

On Jan. 9, he stole $213.87 of meat and detergent.

He always wore the same outfit (dark-colored jacket and khaki pants) and left in a black Cadillac sedan with temporary tags.

Ohara had previously been permanently trespassed from the store.