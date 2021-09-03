 Friday, September 3, 2021 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department To Distribute Free At-Home Test Kits; Current COVID-19 Data; Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events

Friday, September 3, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits at its 921 E. 3rd Street location weekdays, beginning Tuesday, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. while supplies last. Test kits will no longer be available at the Tennessee Riverpark.

 

Test kits from two manufacturers will be available at the Health Department.

The type of test kit provided depends on the age of the person to be tested. Detailed instructions will be provided with each test kit.

 

“We are hopeful that this testing opportunity will help meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing in our county,” said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Our local hospitals have been extremely busy with the increase of COVID-19 cases requiring emergency care; we encourage people with mild or no symptoms who are seeking testing to take advantage of testing opportunities such as these rather than visiting emergency departments.”

 

Test kits provided:

 

Ellume COVID-19 Home Test (Ages 2-17)

 

The Ellume COVID-19  antigen test will be available for ages 2-17. A smartphone or tablet is required to receive test results. Results will be provided through the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test app (available through the App Store and Google Play). Test results are available 15 minutes after performing the nasal swab.

 

Positive test results will not be shared with the Tennessee Department of Health; therefore, the Health Department requests that anyone with a positive result report it to the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383. Hotline staff will provide quarantine and isolation guidance, which helps protect others in the community.

 

An instructional video for the Ellume test kit is available in English and Spanish.

 

Everylywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit (Ages 18+)

 

The Everlywell COVID-19 PCR test will be available to adults 18 years of age and older. Nasal swab specimens must be delivered to a UPS location and mailed to the lab on the same day that the test is performed. A current email address is required to create an account. Results will be sent via email from the lab directly to the individual within a few days. Everlywell lab reports results to the Tennessee Department of Health, as required by law.

 

An Everlywell instructional video is available in  English and in  Spanish.

 

Additional COVID-19 Testing in Hamilton County

 

Additional testing information is available on the Health Department’s testing  website and through the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383. The hotline assists with COVID-19 testing and vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8AM to 4PM.

 

Current COVID-19 Data

 

The Health Department reports rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Hamilton County. Hospitalization rates have far surpassed the previous record in December. The Health Department urges residents, including those who are fully vaccinated, to slow the spread by wearing a mask in public indoor settings and practicing mitigation efforts such as social distancing and frequent, thorough handwashing.

 

COVID-19 data is updated Monday-Friday on the Health Department’s case information  webpage.

 

Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events

 

Vaccination prevents serious illness and death from COVID-19. The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. Free transportation is available to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site Monday-Friday. Call 423-209-8383 in advance to schedule a ride.

 

Health Department vaccination sites accommodate immunocompromised individuals wishing to receive a third dose, as well as anyone needing a first or second dose of the vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

 

This information is available in Spanish on the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN


September 3, 2021

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

September 3, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

September 3, 2021

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000, Including Another 2 Deaths In Walker County; 9,119 New Cases


A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation.

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,041. There are 9,119 new cases as that total reaches



Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple complaints filed by Childrens Protective Services about inappropriate behavior by staff members at La Casa de Sidney, a facility for migrant children operated in Highland Park by the Baptiste

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0119 Outlook Masonry c/o Melquiades Portugal (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone

Opinion

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people,

Roy Exum: No Vaccine Mandates!

The need for skilled nurses in America has never been as great. The staffs at every hospital are stretched rubber-band tight and in Hamilton County (Chattanooga), it is so awful that the National Guard is being called out to "shore up our troops." But the better trust is Chattanoooga's largest hospital – locally owned Erlanger - is perfectly situated in an otherwise "perfect storm"

Sports

Tennessee Rolls Past Outmanned Bowling Green, 38-6, With New Fast-Paced Heupel Offense

Running backs Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each turned in 100-yard nights, as Tennessee scored four touchdowns on the ground and rushed past Bowling Green, 38-6, to open the Josh Heupel era in victorious fashion. With a crowd of 84,314 enjoying the opening contest of the 100th year of Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field, and the 125th season of Vol football, the Big Orange

Dan Fleser: Joe Milton Agrees He Needs To Improve "Everything"

In his debut as Tennessee's quarterback, Joe Milton III completed nine of his first 11 passes. He directed two first-quarter touchdown drives against Bowling Green encompassing 20 plays and five minutes. The scoring marches played out more like sprints, averaging 15 seconds per play. Neyland Stadium responded accordingly, especially a jam-packed student section. Vols baseball


