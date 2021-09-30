Police Conducting Manhunt For James Farris In Wednesday Killing Of Frederick Moore

The Chattanooga Police Department has active warrants for homicide suspect James Michael Farris in the killing of Frederick Moore on Wednesday evening.

Farris is considered armed and dangerous. CPD advises if anyone sees Farris do not engage him, get to a safe place, and call 9-1-1 immediately. Harris is a 27-year-old white male with hazel eyes and black hair. He is 6’ in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

As a precaution, the HCSO is advising any residents who live in the area of or near the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road to remain indoors and ensure their homes, vehicles, storage buildings, recreational vehicles, and garages are locked and secure.



Farris fled on foot from CPD Fugitive Officers around noon on Thursday and is currently believed to be in a heavily wooded area in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road in Soddy Daisy. An active multi-agency search for Harris is ongoing. As a safety precaution, the schools in the immediate area were on lock-out and secure.



Frederick Moore, 29, was killed when he was shot in a residence on Shady Vail Lane Wednesday evening.



Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Shady Vail Lane at approximately 7:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot.



Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced him deceased on scene.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that Moore was inside a residence near the above location when the suspect produced a firearm and shot him.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.