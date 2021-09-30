 Thursday, September 30, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Conducting Manhunt For James Farris In Wednesday Killing Of Frederick Moore

Schools In Soddy Daisy Were On Lockdown

James Michael Farris
James Michael Farris

The Chattanooga Police Department has active warrants for homicide suspect James Michael Farris in the killing of Frederick Moore on Wednesday evening.

Farris is considered armed and dangerous. CPD advises if anyone sees Farris do not engage him, get to a safe place, and call 9-1-1 immediately. Harris is a 27-year-old white male with hazel eyes and black hair. He is 6’ in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds. 

As a precaution, the HCSO is advising any residents who live in the area of or near the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road to remain indoors and ensure their homes, vehicles, storage buildings, recreational vehicles, and garages are locked and secure. 

Farris fled on foot from CPD Fugitive Officers around noon on Thursday and is currently believed to be in a heavily wooded area in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Sequoyah Access Road in Soddy Daisy. An active multi-agency search for Harris is ongoing. As a safety precaution, the schools in the immediate area were on lock-out and secure.

Frederick Moore, 29, was killed when he was shot in a residence on Shady Vail Lane Wednesday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Shady Vail Lane at approximately 7:50 p.m. on a report of a person shot. 

Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced him deceased on scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that Moore was inside a residence near the above location when the suspect produced a firearm and shot him.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


Catoosa County Sheriff's Office detectives charged an eighth grade Ringgold Middle School student with making terroristic threats after he allegedly posted threats late Wednesday night against his school on social media. Sheriff Gary Sisk says the student's threats appear to have been inspired by online threats made in another social media post earlier in the evening.

Senator Marsha Blackburn confronted Facebook for what she said was its active role in endangering children online, during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. She said, "There are a lot of moms — 'security moms,' I call them — that are very concerned about what they

Carlos Santana Exceeded My Expectations In Every Way - And Response

This was one of the best concerts I've ever seen! Carlos Santana exceeded my expectations in every way. The crowd was great and the music was even better. The band was tight and each of the members had plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent. The optics and the light show where over the top! They played for 2 1/2 hours and their playlist included many of their greatest

Roy Exum: Now It Really Begins

I never believed I would reach this age in my life, especially after the coronavirus made last year's college football season hard me for to synch, but this year's college football season has once again completely mesmerized me. From noon until 'too late' every Saturday the past four weeks, I think I've enjoyed Southeastern Conference grandeur as much as ever in my life and that's

Lady Flames' Softball Reloads With 2021 Signing Class

Lee softball coach Emily Russell wrapped up the 2021 signing class earlier this month. The Lady Flames added 10 new players to the roster including eight position players and two pitchers. "I'm thrilled with how this class came together. We have addressed our pitching needs as well as added power and speed with some great athletes. I am truly excited about this season and ... (click for more)

Mocs' Volleyball On The Road This Weekend

The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team will hit the road this weekend for the first time in Southern Conference play. UTC will play Furman on Friday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. in Greenville and make the trip to The Citadel, facing the Bulldogs on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.


