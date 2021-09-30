 Thursday, September 30, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Ringgold Middle School Student Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged an eighth grade Ringgold Middle School student with making terroristic threats after he allegedly posted threats late Wednesday night against his school on social media. 


Sheriff Gary Sisk says the student’s threats appear to have been inspired by online threats made in another social media post earlier in the evening.

Sheriff Sisk says the original threatening social media message posted at about 7 p.m. pm Wednesday, and the Ringgold Middle School student then re-posted that message to include his own threatening language later in the evening. 


Sheriff Sisk said it is unclear if the original threat made at 7 p.m. was intended for an online audience in Ringgold, or for a similarly named city in another state. Sheriff Sisk said that original post quickly circulated in the Catoosa County community, and his deputies and school officials immediately went to the school to investigate. 


Catoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Deana Reese released a statement Wednesday night confirming the original threatening post was being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. 


“The original threat made at 7 p.m. was determined to be not credible, “said Sheriff Sisk. “We later interviewed the Ringgold Middle School student and confirmed that he was not a credible threat to his school, students or staff. However, the community chaos that his post caused is a prime example of why we and Catoosa County Public Schools have a zero-tolerance policy toward threats of any kind, whether made in person, online or through any other means.” 

 

The Ringgold Middle School student was charged Thursday morning and is in custody at the Youth Detention Center in Dalton. 


September 30, 2021

Hagerty Opposes Rohit Chopra To Be CFPB Director

September 30, 2021

Georgia Has 157 More COVID Deaths And 3,922 New Cases

September 30, 2021

Senator Blackburn Confronts Facebook Over Its "Active Role In Endangering Children Online"


Hagerty Opposes Rohit Chopra To Be CFPB Director

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee, on Thursday voted against the nomination of Rohit Chopra to be the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). He said, "Rohit Chopra appears ready to push anti-job-creation policies and further insert the CFPB into the private

Georgia Has 157 More COVID Deaths And 3,922 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 157 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 22,483. There are 3,922 new cases as that total reaches 1,223,189 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 80,888, which is an increase of 240 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 8,000

Opinion

Carlos Santana Exceeded My Expectations In Every Way - And Response

This was one of the best concerts I've ever seen! Carlos Santana exceeded my expectations in every way. The crowd was great and the music was even better. The band was tight and each of the members had plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent. The optics and the light show where over the top! They played for 2 1/2 hours and their playlist included many of their greatest

Roy Exum: Now It Really Begins

I never believed I would reach this age in my life, especially after the coronavirus made last year's college football season hard me for to synch, but this year's college football season has once again completely mesmerized me. From noon until 'too late' every Saturday the past four weeks, I think I've enjoyed Southeastern Conference grandeur as much as ever in my life and that's

Sports

Lady Flames' Softball Reloads With 2021 Signing Class

Lee softball coach Emily Russell wrapped up the 2021 signing class earlier this month. The Lady Flames added 10 new players to the roster including eight position players and two pitchers. "I'm thrilled with how this class came together. We have addressed our pitching needs as well as added power and speed with some great athletes. I am truly excited about this season and

Dan Fleser: Football And Fall Leaves

The morning sun had crested the ridgeline and its rays were filtering down through the pine forest. A 34- degree start to my Saturday was fading away as I warmed to the task of hiking up Buffalo Mountain. I was in central Colorado, which put me a long way from a Tennessee football Saturday. Or so I thought. In approaching a switchback on the trail, I was met by a young


