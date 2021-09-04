Disabled Occupants Narrowly Escape Fire On W. 51st Street

Two disabled occupants narrowly escaped a house fire early Saturday morning on W. 51st Street.

The call came in at 12:15 a.m. Quint 14 (Green Shift) was the first crew on the scene and reported that the home was fully involved. Firefighters initiated a defensive attack. Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 9, Ladder 5 and Battalion 1 also responded. The flames were being fed by oxygen bottles.

The fire was caused by one of the occupants smoking in the bed while on oxygen. Companies were on the scene for hours overnight. Then, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Blue Shift crews responded to the same house when the fire rekindled. Firefighters spent several hours working to get the fire extinguished.