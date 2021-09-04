 Saturday, September 4, 2021 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Disabled Occupants Narrowly Escape Fire On W. 51st Street

Saturday, September 4, 2021
- photo by CFD

Two disabled occupants narrowly escaped a house fire early Saturday morning on W. 51st Street.

The call came in at 12:15 a.m. Quint 14 (Green Shift) was the first crew on the scene and reported that the home was fully involved. Firefighters initiated a defensive attack. Quint 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 9, Ladder 5 and Battalion 1 also responded. The flames were being fed by oxygen bottles.

The fire was caused by one of the occupants smoking in the bed while on oxygen.

Companies were on the scene for hours overnight. Then, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Blue Shift crews responded to the same house when the fire rekindled. Firefighters spent several hours working to get the fire extinguished. 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

Home Heavily Damaged By Fire In East Ridge Friday Afternoon


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARKER, MEGAN J 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY --- BENFORD, TWAYNE 935 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ---

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child

A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple complaints filed by Childrens Protective Services about inappropriate behavior by staff members at La Casa de Sidney, a facility for migrant children operated in Highland Park by the Baptiste

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response (2)

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response (2)

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people,

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

"Be happy," Robert Brault told us, "and a reason will come along." - - - THIS WEEK'S BEST ONE-LINERS * -- We have enough gun control laws. What we need is idiot control and law enforcement. * -- Two fish are sitting in a tank. One looks over at the other and says: "Hey, do you know how to drive this thing?" * -- I don't approve of political jokes...I've seen too

Mocs Volleyball Wins 3-1 In Hampton Inn Invitational

Mocs Volleyball Wins 3-1 In Hampton Inn Invitational

The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team began its second weekend of action on Friday evening at the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI. The Mocs used a kill from all players and a season-best hitting percentage to take down the hosts in the tournament opener 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18). IUPUI got off to a quick start in the first set, winning the first three

Covenant's Mackes Sets Program Record At Mountaintop Invitational

Covenant's Mackes Sets Program Record At Mountaintop Invitational

The Covenant cross country teams dominated the leader boards at the annual Mountaintop Invitational Friday evening. The reigning USA South West Division champions competed against teams from Maryville and Fort Valley State. The men's team took first place overall with 17 points, while the women tallied 18. Claire Mackes was the overall winner and set a new Mountaintop


