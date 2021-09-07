 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools Announces Free Vaccination Events Open to Staff, Students And The Public

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Hamilton County Schools will host two free vaccination events during the district-wide school closure next week. These events are open to all eligible students, staff and the general public. Click here to book an appointment; walk-ups are also welcome as supplies permit.

- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at East Hamilton Middle School from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Sale Creek Middle High School from 1-3 p.m. 

The Hamilton County Health Department will also host free vaccines next week at the following sites: 

- Sept. 7-10 at Ooltewah Health Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sept. 7-10 at Sequoyah Health Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit the Hamilton County Health Department website for more information.


September 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Prosthetic Leg Found Near S&S Auto Repair; Man So Drunk He Can't Find His Hotel

September 7, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 7, 2021

Business owners of S&S Auto Repair at 6210 Airpark Dr. called police to say they found a prosthetic leg lying on the ground on the edge of their property. They said that it appeared as though

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Business owners of S&S Auto Repair at 6210 Airpark Dr. called police to say they found a prosthetic leg lying on the ground on the edge of their property. They said that it appeared as though it had been there for a few days or weeks due to its condition, but that they had just noticed it. At this time there is no way to identify the owner. The leg will be turned into the CPD ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs, Paris Release 2021-2022 Hoops Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount. Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date. Chattanooga will play 15 home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)


