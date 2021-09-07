Hamilton County Schools Announces Free Vaccination Events Open to Staff, Students And The Public

Hamilton County Schools will host two free vaccination events during the district-wide school closure next week. These events are open to all eligible students, staff and the general public. Click here to book an appointment; walk-ups are also welcome as supplies permit.



- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at East Hamilton Middle School from 9 a.m.-noon.

- Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Sale Creek Middle High School from 1-3 p.m.



The Hamilton County Health Department will also host free vaccines next week at the following sites:



- Sept. 7-10 at Ooltewah Health Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

- Sept. 7-10 at Sequoyah Health Center from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Visit the Hamilton County Health Department website for more information.