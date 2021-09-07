Hamilton County Launches Text-Message Outreach To Positive COVID-19 Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department is launching a text-message COVID-19 case investigation system beginning on Wednesday, in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Hamilton County residents who test positive for COVID-19 through a reportable testing mechanism (PCR or antigen) may receive a text-message from the Hamilton County Health Department asking them to complete their case investigation online. This system replaces the traditional phone interview.

A text-message based system will accelerate the case investigation process and help provide critical isolation and mitigation resources in an expedited manner.

The survey will also uncover who may have been exposed, so that contact tracers can follow up with those individuals to advise them of the exposure, what symptoms they need to watch for, when to get tested, and how to avoid infecting others.

“If you receive a text, we urge you to respond and complete your case investigation information,” said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Please do your part to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help our community.”

Questions about this new process may be directed to the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423 209-8383.

The Health Department reports rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Hamilton County. It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see the Health Department’s most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. Free transportation is available to the Tennessee Riverpark site Monday-Friday. Call 423-209-8383 in advance to schedule a ride.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Hamilton County. Visit testing.hamiltontn.gov to stay up-to-date on the Health Department’s test kit distribution program and testing opportunities with our community partners. Questions? Call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.