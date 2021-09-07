Chattanooga Fire Department Cancels Fire Academy 2021 Due To Increasing COVID Cases

 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the increasing positive COVID-19 cases in the Chattanooga area, the Chattanooga Fire Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the graduation ceremony for our Fire Academy 2021 class scheduled for September 9, 2021. The cadets will be sworn in this week and will report to their assigned fire halls to begin responding to emergency calls. We are incredibly happy to welcome them to the CFD family and proud of all of their hard work during the six-month academy.

 

These firefighters are joining the CFD at a very special time as the department marks its 150th anniversary.

They will help us pave the way for the next 150 years, forming the foundation for the future of our agency. They have successfully completed Emergency Medical Responder training and learned about all of the different aspects of the fire service, including how to fight different types of fire. They’ve also mastered a number of other skills like hazardous materials operations, vehicle extrication, rope rescues, tactical ventilation, Rapid Intervention Teams training (saving a fellow downed or injured firefighter) and Fire Ground Survival training (saving themselves from a fire if they become trapped, disoriented or separated from their crews). This fire academy class is a diverse group of men and women who are eager to serve and protect the citizens of the Scenic City. 

 

“They’ve been great to work with and it’s been a blessing to teach them all of the things they need to know when they head out into the companies. We’re looking forward to seeing how their careers progress and we wish them the best of luck as they begin doing the job they’ve been trained to do. We know they’re going to go out there and make a difference,” said Training Chief William Andrews.


Memorial And Blue

Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is. There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Mocs, Paris Release 2021-2022 Hoops Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program and head coach Lamont Paris have announced the upcoming 2021-22 schedule which is set to begin November 9 on the road in Los Angeles, Calif., at West Coast Conference-member Loyola Marymount. Full schedule information and details are below. Official game times will be announced at a later date. Chattanooga will play 15 home ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big Step Up From Bowling Green

Josh Heupel began Monday’s press briefing by reviewing what he liked about Tennessee’s football opener. In keeping with the Labor Day setting, the Vols first-year head coach appreciated the work that went into a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green last Thursday. In that context, he mentioned defense, special teams and the front five on offense. When his review reached UT’s ... (click for more)


