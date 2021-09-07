 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Council Shoots Down 2 Short Term Vacation Rental Requests

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The City Council turned down two Short Term Vacation Rental requests on Tuesday night after neighbors objected.

Jason Branum was seeking a rental at 432 Harper St. in District 1. Councilman Darrin Ledford said the request should not have gotten to the council because that neighborhood has an HOA that forbids business operations.

Pin Xiang, of Boston, wanted a STVR at 208 Baker St. in North Chattanooga (District 2). He said the house is also owned by another Boston resident as well as one in Los Angeles.

Neighbors said Baker Street is very narrow - barely larger than a one-way street. They said they wanted to keep a "community" setting along Baker Street.


Opinion

Memorial And Blue - And Response

Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is. There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Hoping To Improve Mental Game This Week

Football may be a spectacle for viewers, but the game is won or lost because of the less- noticeable details. UTC coach Rusty Wright harped on the mental side of the game in his Tuesday press conference, where he identified several aspects the Mocs could have done better in Thursday’s season-opening loss against Austin Peay. “It’s mental things that need to be corrected, ... (click for more)

Covenant's Ehman Earns 150th Volleyball Win

The Covenant volleyball team disposed of visiting Asbury in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-18) on Tuesday night inside Barnes PE Center to give head coach Joanna Ehman her 150th career coaching victory. Covenant (3-2) has won both of its home matches this season. Ehman, in her ninth year, is already the winningest head coach in program history and added to that total with ... (click for more)


