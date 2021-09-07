City Council Shoots Down 2 Short Term Vacation Rental Requests

The City Council turned down two Short Term Vacation Rental requests on Tuesday night after neighbors objected.

Jason Branum was seeking a rental at 432 Harper St. in District 1. Councilman Darrin Ledford said the request should not have gotten to the council because that neighborhood has an HOA that forbids business operations.

Pin Xiang, of Boston, wanted a STVR at 208 Baker St. in North Chattanooga (District 2). He said the house is also owned by another Boston resident as well as one in Los Angeles.

Neighbors said Baker Street is very narrow - barely larger than a one-way street. They said they wanted to keep a "community" setting along Baker Street.