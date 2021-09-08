Police Blotter: Woman Loses $15,800 Diamond Ring At Starbucks; Man Worried Item Placed On His Porch Was Poison Hemlock

A woman told police she was at Starbuck's, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd., between 9-9:30 a.m. She said that while there, she took her diamond ring off to apply lotion to her hands and laid the ring in her lap. She said that she was in her vehicle at the time and she has completely gone through it and the ring is nowhere to be found. She said she feels certain that she dropped it at Starbuck's. She is insistent on sending the appraisal and a picture of the ring to our Pawn Detail. She said the ring is in a platinum setting with diamonds all around it and a tear drop for the center diamond. She said the appraisal is for $15,800

* * *

A noise complaint was reported on Chandler Avenue. Police found approximately 20 cars and 30-40 people partying in the street. Police dispersed the crowd.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at Frost Stadium, 1101 McCallie Ave. Simultaneously, an anonymous caller reported several suspicious persons at the Chattanooga Zoo, 301 N. Holtzclaw Ave., walking towards Alan Gold's. Police found the stadium and zoo grounds to be apparently undisturbed and no visible damage or vandalism, and no people were located. Security at Alan Gold's said they had observed three Hispanic males walking from the area of the zoo, but they had entered a blue Chevrolet Spark (unknown tag) and had left the area. No evidence of criminal activity was located.

* * *

Police responded to a vandalism call at the Acapulco Bar, 2925 Rossville Blvd. Security at the bar escorted police to the back of the building to where a man said his speaker was damaged by an intoxicated man who was there inside the club. The man did not want to press charges, but wanted him to leave the premises for the night. The vandalism cost was estimated to be around $130. The intoxicated man was released to his brother without incident.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 4212 Pine St. The vehicle was parked in an unusual manner in a way that was not consistent with belonging to any people living in the area. Police observed that the tag did not match the vehicle. Neither the tag nor the VIN came back as stolen.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported they heard a verbal disorder at a residence on Kirby Avenue. Police spoke with a woman who was standing out in front of the residence and asked her if everything was okay, to which she replied that everything was fine and that she and other relatives just got back to the residence from "the club." She said there was no disorder taking place at the residence and was apologetic about possibly being too loud as they were entering the residence upon arrival home. There were no visible signs of anything physical taking place and no signs of any type of disorder at the residence.

* * *

A disorder was reported on E. 23rd Street. A man told police he was watching TV when a black male wearing a black shirt walked by his window. He said he went outside to smoke a cigarette, and the man yelled at him and said, "You need to bring yourself back inside and close your curtains." He said he went back inside and contacted the police. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the man who yelled at him.

* * *

A woman told police someone had scratched the passenger side door of her Toyota Avalon while she was parked at 201 Broad St.

* * *

A man told police that he lost the key fob for his Chrysler 200 somewhere near 1175 W 40th.

* * *

An employee of Mapco, 4711 Brainerd Road, told police that the manager wanted a female trespassed from the property. He said this woman comes by the store on a daily basis and causes multiple disorders with the employees. Police told the woman that she is no longer allowed on the property and that she was officially trespassed. She said she would not be coming back and left without further incident.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road told police he believes he lost his wallet in his friend's car. He said he received a denied transaction for $1.70 on his bank statement. He said he believes his friend attempted to use his bank card. He does not have any evidence that suggests the friend used his card.

* * *

A man on Old Mission Road told police that a vehicle struck his home. Police observed damage to the man's home, estimated to be around $1,000. Police spoke with the man's girlfriend, who said she saw a white truck leaving the scene after the house was struck. No other suspect information is available.

* * *

A clerk at the Circle K, 234 Browns Ferry Road, told police that a white female attempted to buy alcohol during hours that they were not allowed to sell it. While they were taking the drinks away, the woman placed eight quarters on the counter and left with one of the beverages. This was 17 cents short of the value of the item. The woman was identified by another patron of the store. The item taken was a Clubtails canned cocktail. The business did not wish to prosecute.

* * *

Police were flagged down at 3520 Brainerd Road and told two white men were breaking into vehicles. The two men were looking through the vehicles at this location for loose change. One of the men ran off. The owner of the car lot was out of town and could not respond. Police got information on the man who did not flee, then he was released.

* * *

The manager at the Waffle House, 7047 Amin Dr., called to have a black male removed from the property. Police found the man inside, cursing and yelling. They ordered him to leave the property. Once outside, he dropped a backpack, pack of papers, sleeping bag and bike in a parking spot and refused to move them. Police then removed his property from the parking lot and ordered him to leave once again. He then left the property. The man demanded a complaint number, but then refused a card. He also refused to give his information.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 900 E. 11th St. on reports of a man acting in a suspicious manner. Police located the man behind a building, striking a tree with a stick. He said that he was working. Police asked him to move along and he said, "OK."

* * *

A man told police there was a homeless person out back of his coin laundry, Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 5310 Brainerd Road, sleeping, and he wanted him vacated. Police spoke with the homeless man, who they were familiar with, and he meant no harm. The man vacated the premises.

* * *

A renter on Meadow Stream Loop told police he thought someone had put poison hemlock in front of his door. After further investigation, police ruled out the plant was hemlock. Police gathered all of the plant and disposed of it in a nearby waste area before leaving. The renter told police that around the time he noticed the plant in front of his door, he also observed a man walking back and forth in front of his apartment. He said the man never spoke with him and left after a couple of minutes. The renter said he had never seen the man before and wanted a report made in case the behavior continued.