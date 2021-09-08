 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Martin Granum Gets Unanimous Vote As New Red Bank City Manager

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Red Bank Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to name Martin Granum as the new city manager for Red Bank.  The commissioners had previously agreed to offer him the position during a special called meeting on Aug. 25.   After contract negotiations were complete, the commissioners voted to accept the contract and to officially appoint Mr.

Granum as city manager during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Mr. Granum is from Portland, Oregon and is a graduate of Portland Public Schools.  He joined the Air Force at age 18 and served as a civil engineer all over the world for the next 24 years, living in numerous states including Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Virginia and Hawaii, and multiple overseas assignments including Portugal, Egypt, Japan and Iraq.  In 2005, he and his family settled near Hillsboro, Oregon where his three children attended Hillsboro schools. 

Becoming involved with the school district, Mr. Granum started his daughter’s parent-teacher club and volunteered to help pass the 2006 capital bond ($169 million) that constructed multiple new schools.  He remained engaged with Hillsboro schools, including the 2006 capital bond Construction Oversight Committee, the Citizens Curriculum Advisory Committee, the Budget Committee, and the 2017 Capital Bond Committee. Mr. Granum was elected to the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors, serving from July 2017 through June 2021.  Passage of HSD’s historic $408 million capital construction bond in 2017 is a highlight for Mr. Granum, enabling the upgrade of every school in the district and adding two new schools for needed capacity.  

Mr. Granum has been the past -president of the Aloha Community Library Association, volunteered with the Family Promise homeless shelter, served on the Washington County Urban Road Maintenance District Advisory Committee, and is past president of his church congregation.  He coached 24 seasons of youth sports and volunteered in numerous other ways. 

“I am thrilled and honored for Mr. Martin Granum to be joining ‘Team Red Bank’ as our next city manager,” said Mayor Hollie Berry.  “Mr. Granum stood out among a highly competitive field of qualified candidates from across the nation.  I believe Mr. Granum is both a natural fit for our community and uniquely suited for the challenging and rewarding work of serving as a city manager.”  

Mr. Granum’s wife, Annette, is from Maryville, Tn.  They have three grown children and three grandchildren. Mr. Granum holds a master’s degree in public administration, a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is currently the Facilities & Parks Services manager with Washington County (Oregon).  He completed the Chattanooga Ironman in 2019 and is a frequent bike commuter who loves swimming, running, hiking and camping.

 


September 8, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 8, 2021

Martin Granum Gets Unanimous Vote As New Red Bank City Manager

September 7, 2021

City Council Shoots Down 2 Short Term Vacation Rental Requests


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, AMANDA NICOLE 6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ... (click for more)

Red Bank Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to name Martin Granum as the new city manager for Red Bank. The commissioners had previously agreed to offer him the position during ... (click for more)

The City Council turned down two Short Term Vacation Rental requests on Tuesday night after neighbors objected. Jason Branum was seeking a rental at 432 Harper St. in District 1. Councilman ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, AMANDA NICOLE 6317 BAY LANE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BAGGETT, REBECCA MARIE 3913 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Martin Granum Gets Unanimous Vote As New Red Bank City Manager

Red Bank Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to name Martin Granum as the new city manager for Red Bank. The commissioners had previously agreed to offer him the position during a special called meeting on Aug. 25. After c ontract negotiations were complete, the commissioners voted to accept the contract and to officially appoint Mr. Granum as city manager during ... (click for more)

Opinion

Memorial And Blue - And Response

Well, of course they did. Come to an agreement that is. There was never a chance that Memorial Hospital, the Heart Institute and other entities would not be in the Blue Cross/Blue Shield network. These types of skirmishes crop up everywhere. A local TV station says it won't be carried by Dish Network, but it ends up they are. Local hospitals all over the country are trying ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhonda Thurman’s COVID

It has now been two weeks since School Board member Rhonda Thurman came down with the COVID virus and, to hear her tell it, “It is every bit as bad as what my friends who have had it told me it is. I’ve had six personal friends who have died of COVID and I don’t know when I’ve been as sick. My husband Don and I both had it at the same time, so we nursed each other through it and ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Hoping To Improve Mental Game This Week

Football may be a spectacle for viewers, but the game is won or lost because of the less- noticeable details. UTC coach Rusty Wright harped on the mental side of the game in his Tuesday press conference, where he identified several aspects the Mocs could have done better in Thursday’s season-opening loss against Austin Peay. “It’s mental things that need to be corrected, ... (click for more)

Covenant's Ehman Earns 150th Volleyball Win

The Covenant volleyball team disposed of visiting Asbury in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-18) on Tuesday night inside Barnes PE Center to give head coach Joanna Ehman her 150th career coaching victory. Covenant (3-2) has won both of its home matches this season. Ehman, in her ninth year, is already the winningest head coach in program history and added to that total with ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors