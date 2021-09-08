Martin Granum Gets Unanimous Vote As New Red Bank City Manager

Red Bank Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to name Martin Granum as the new city manager for Red Bank. The commissioners had previously agreed to offer him the position during a special called meeting on Aug. 25. After contract negotiations were complete, the commissioners voted to accept the contract and to officially appoint Mr. Granum as city manager during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Mr. Granum is from Portland, Oregon and is a graduate of Portland Public Schools. He joined the Air Force at age 18 and served as a civil engineer all over the world for the next 24 years, living in numerous states including Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Virginia and Hawaii, and multiple overseas assignments including Portugal, Egypt, Japan and Iraq. In 2005, he and his family settled near Hillsboro, Oregon where his three children attended Hillsboro schools.

Becoming involved with the school district, Mr. Granum started his daughter’s parent-teacher club and volunteered to help pass the 2006 capital bond ($169 million) that constructed multiple new schools. He remained engaged with Hillsboro schools, including the 2006 capital bond Construction Oversight Committee, the Citizens Curriculum Advisory Committee, the Budget Committee, and the 2017 Capital Bond Committee. Mr. Granum was elected to the Hillsboro School District Board of Directors, serving from July 2017 through June 2021. Passage of HSD’s historic $408 million capital construction bond in 2017 is a highlight for Mr. Granum, enabling the upgrade of every school in the district and adding two new schools for needed capacity.

Mr. Granum has been the past -president of the Aloha Community Library Association, volunteered with the Family Promise homeless shelter, served on the Washington County Urban Road Maintenance District Advisory Committee, and is past president of his church congregation. He coached 24 seasons of youth sports and volunteered in numerous other ways.

“I am thrilled and honored for Mr. Martin Granum to be joining ‘Team Red Bank’ as our next city manager,” said Mayor Hollie Berry. “Mr. Granum stood out among a highly competitive field of qualified candidates from across the nation. I believe Mr. Granum is both a natural fit for our community and uniquely suited for the challenging and rewarding work of serving as a city manager.”

Mr. Granum’s wife, Annette, is from Maryville, Tn. They have three grown children and three grandchildren. Mr. Granum holds a master’s degree in public administration, a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and is currently the Facilities & Parks Services manager with Washington County (Oregon). He completed the Chattanooga Ironman in 2019 and is a frequent bike commuter who loves swimming, running, hiking and camping.