Senator Hagerty Pays Visit To Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center

Senator Bill Hagerty paid a visit to the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center while in Chattanooga on Wednesday.

He was given a tour by General Bill Raines, Keith Harbison, Bill Hullander and other center officials.

While here, he presented the center with an historic coin that he received while he was Ambassador to Japan.

He also spoke to around 75 veterans, telling them he is going to ask for answers about the situation in Afghanistan during upcoming Senate hearings.

Senator Hagerty, who is just back from a visit to NATO, said, "Members of the international media are dismayed about the way Afghanistan was handled, but you would never know that from listening to the national media."

He said he is concerned about the situation with Taiwan, saying that China has moved 19 aircraft into that vicinity recently. He said, "The only thing that China understands is strength, and we have got to be strong. If we don't use our strength, I don't know what will happen to Taiwan."

The senator said that "only 23 percent of the Infrastructure Bill funds will actually go to bridges and roads. The rest goes to the Biden 'New Green Deal.' "