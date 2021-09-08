 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Senator Hagerty Pays Visit To Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty paid a visit to the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center while in Chattanooga on Wednesday.

He was given a tour by General Bill Raines, Keith Harbison, Bill Hullander and other center officials.

While here, he presented the center with an historic coin that he received while he was Ambassador to Japan.

He also spoke to around 75 veterans, telling them he is going to ask for answers about the situation in Afghanistan during upcoming Senate hearings.

Senator Hagerty, who is just back from a visit to NATO, said, "Members of the international media are dismayed about the way Afghanistan was handled, but you would never know that from listening to the national media."

He said he is concerned about the situation with Taiwan, saying that China has moved 19 aircraft into that vicinity recently. He said, "The only thing that China understands is strength, and we have got to be strong. If we don't use our strength, I don't know what will happen to Taiwan."

The senator said that "only 23 percent of the Infrastructure Bill funds will actually go to bridges and roads. The rest goes to the Biden 'New Green Deal.' "


September 8, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Loses $15,800 Diamond Ring At Starbucks; Man Worried Item Placed On His Porch Was Poison Hemlock

September 8, 2021

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths And 5,203 New Cases

September 8, 2021

De'aunte Duncan, 33, Shot And Killed Tuesday Night On 4th Avenue


A woman told police she was at Starbuck's, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd., between 9-9:30 a.m. She said that while there, she took her diamond ring off to apply lotion to her hands and laid the ring ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,298. There are 5,203 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

De'aunte Duncan, 33, was shot and killed Tuesday night on Fourth Avenue. At approximately 11:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2421 Fourth Avenue on a report of Shots Fired. Upon ... (click for more)



A woman told police she was at Starbuck's, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd., between 9-9:30 a.m. She said that while there, she took her diamond ring off to apply lotion to her hands and laid the ring in her lap. She said that she was in her vehicle at the time and she has completely gone through it and the ring is nowhere to be found. She said she feels certain that she dropped it at ... (click for more)

De'aunte Duncan, 33, was shot and killed Tuesday night on Fourth Avenue. At approximately 11:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2421 Fourth Avenue on a report of Shots Fired. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim and secured the area. Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire A Local Police Chief - And Response (2)

Re: City Council Approves National Police Chief Search In 7-2 Vote I agree with City Councilwoman Coonrod and City Councilman Byrd. Doing a nationwide search is a waste of money. “Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000.” We need a chief who already understands and loves Chattanooga. We need a chief who has a vested permanent interest in protecting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhonda Thurman’s COVID

It has now been two weeks since School Board member Rhonda Thurman came down with the COVID virus and, to hear her tell it, “It is every bit as bad as what my friends who have had it told me it is. I’ve had six personal friends who have died of COVID and I don’t know when I’ve been as sick. My husband Don and I both had it at the same time, so we nursed each other through it and ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Hoping To Improve Mental Game This Week

Football may be a spectacle for viewers, but the game is won or lost because of the less- noticeable details. UTC coach Rusty Wright harped on the mental side of the game in his Tuesday press conference, where he identified several aspects the Mocs could have done better in Thursday’s season-opening loss against Austin Peay. “It’s mental things that need to be corrected, ... (click for more)

Covenant's Ehman Earns 150th Volleyball Win

The Covenant volleyball team disposed of visiting Asbury in three sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-18) on Tuesday night inside Barnes PE Center to give head coach Joanna Ehman her 150th career coaching victory. Covenant (3-2) has won both of its home matches this season. Ehman, in her ninth year, is already the winningest head coach in program history and added to that total with ... (click for more)


