 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


De'aunte Duncan, 33, Shot And Killed Tuesday Night On 4th Avenue

Wednesday, September 8, 2021
De'aunte Duncan, 33, was shot and killed Tuesday night on Fourth Avenue.
 
At approximately 11:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2421 Fourth Avenue on a report of Shots Fired. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim and secured the area.
 
Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collected potential evidence from the scene. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

September 8, 2021

Collegedale Eases Design Review Restrictions

September 8, 2021

Floyd King Pleads Guilty To Statutory Rape

September 8, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Loses $15,800 Diamond Ring At Starbucks; Man Worried Item Placed On His Porch Was Poison Hemlock


Collegedale has approved amending the ordinance for commercial and multi-family residential design standards. In the past, said Planning and Economic Development Director Kelly Martin, after ... (click for more)

Floyd King waived his right to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty on Friday to statutory rape by an authority figure. He was arrested in April, 2019 after a paternity test showed him to be ... (click for more)

A woman told police she was at Starbuck's, 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd., between 9-9:30 a.m. She said that while there, she took her diamond ring off to apply lotion to her hands and laid the ring ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Collegedale Eases Design Review Restrictions

Collegedale has approved amending the ordinance for commercial and multi-family residential design standards. In the past, said Planning and Economic Development Director Kelly Martin, after a project has gone through the proper channels and has been determined that it complied with all requirements from the planning commission, it would be 35-40 days before the Design Review Committee ... (click for more)

Floyd King Pleads Guilty To Statutory Rape

Floyd King waived his right to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty on Friday to statutory rape by an authority figure. He was arrested in April, 2019 after a paternity test showed him to be the father of a child that a girl had when she was 14 years old. In accepting the plea agreement, King will serve six years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections and he must remain ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire A Local Police Chief - And Response (2)

Re: City Council Approves National Police Chief Search In 7-2 Vote I agree with City Councilwoman Coonrod and City Councilman Byrd. Doing a nationwide search is a waste of money. “Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000.” We need a chief who already understands and loves Chattanooga. We need a chief who has a vested permanent interest in protecting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhonda Thurman’s COVID

It has now been two weeks since School Board member Rhonda Thurman came down with the COVID virus and, to hear her tell it, “It is every bit as bad as what my friends who have had it told me it is. I’ve had six personal friends who have died of COVID and I don’t know when I’ve been as sick. My husband Don and I both had it at the same time, so we nursed each other through it and ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Johnny Majors Had Same Attack Philosophy As Josh Heupel

When Tennessee announced last month that Saturday’s football game against Pitt would be designated the Johnny Majors Classic, my first thought was bewilderment. I hadn’t forgotten that Majors did two tours of duty as the Panthers’ coach. The first included a national championship in 1976 and, more importantly, two victories over Notre Dame. Any victory over the Irish was always ... (click for more)

Mocs Hoping To Improve Mental Game This Week

Football may be a spectacle for viewers, but the game is won or lost because of the less- noticeable details. UTC coach Rusty Wright harped on the mental side of the game in his Tuesday press conference, where he identified several aspects the Mocs could have done better in Thursday’s season-opening loss against Austin Peay. “It’s mental things that need to be corrected, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors