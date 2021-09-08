De'aunte Duncan, 33, Shot And Killed Tuesday Night On 4th Avenue

De'aunte Duncan, 33, was shot and killed Tuesday night on Fourth Avenue.
At approximately 11:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2421 Fourth Avenue on a report of Shots Fired. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim and secured the area.
Hamilton County EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and collected potential evidence from the scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.