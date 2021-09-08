Hamilton County Has 6 More COVID Deaths, 625 New Cases; 336 Are Hospitalized

The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more deaths from the coronavirus and 625 new positive cases on Wednesday. The case number is up from 552 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 57,267. This is the third highest number of new cases in one day.



The death total is at 573 in the county. It is reported there were four men and two women; four white, one black and one race not determined; one age 31-40, one age 51-60, three age 61-70, and one age 71-80.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 336 in Hamilton County - up from 327 on Tuesday.

Eleven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 124 Hamilton County inpatients and 87 patients are in ICU, down from 93 on Tuesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 53,087, which is 93 percent. There are 3,607 active cases, up from 3,397 on Tuesday.