Man, 22, Shot Wednesday Morning On Windsor Street

A 22-year old man was shot Wednesday morning on Windsor Street.

At approximately 8:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2300 Windsor Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds then secured the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

CPD Violent Crimes Investigators responded and determined the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.