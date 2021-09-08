Man, 22, Shot Wednesday Morning On Windsor Street

A 22-year old man was shot Wednesday morning on Windsor Street.
At approximately 8:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2300 Windsor Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds then secured the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
CPD Violent Crimes Investigators responded and determined the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.