Floyd King waived his right to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty on Friday to statutory rape by an authority figure.

He was arrested in April, 2019 after a paternity test showed him to be the father of a child that a girl had when she was 14 years old.

In accepting the plea agreement, King will serve six years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections and he must remain on the sex offender registry for life.

King has been in custody for the past two years.