Collegedale Eases Design Review Restrictions

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Collegedale has approved amending the ordinance for commercial and multi-family residential design standards. In the past, said Planning and Economic Development Director Kelly Martin, after a project has gone through the proper channels and has been determined that it complied with all requirements from the planning commission, it would be 35-40 days before the Design Review Committee would meet to issue a design review permit. Those DRC meetings, which give a final approval for design of a building, often lasted a mere five minutes.

Often, architects had to come to the meeting from Nashville or Atlanta, said Mr. Martin.

 

The main change in the ordinance that was approved on first reading Tuesday night is intended to expedite the process. A design review permit can now be requested from the city’s staff if the applicant chooses, rather than going through the DRC. If the decision is questioned, the applicant will be able to direct it to the DRC and appeals can be made to the planning commission, which is allowed under state law, said Mr. Martin. Other items that were revised include retaining wall height/slope being reduced, and adding provisions for bicycle parking and pedestrian connectivity with sidewalks.

 

The commissioners voted to accept the donation of additional right-of-way for parking along Swinyar Drive that will accommodate the new Little Debbie Park at the Commons. The donated area is about 12 feet wide along two sides of the road, which is the plan that has been shown and which was approved by the planning commission. The property will be used for parking and sidewalks and takes no driving space from the road.  

 

The grand opening ceremony for the new Chestnut Hall at The Collegedale Commons will be Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., said Mayor Katie Lamb. Commissioner Ethan White praised the new building and landscaping around it. He said that he is very proud of what Collegedale has done and is looking forward to the future there. He commended Executive Director of Collegedale Tomorrow David Bartow, who has guided development of The Commons.

 

Collegedale has received a grant from TDOT to clear obstructions at the Collegedale Municipal Airport. Director of the facility Chris Swain received permission from the commissioners Tuesday night to participate in the grant with a 95/5 percent split for $34,700 to do the work. The city’s five percent contribution to that amount will be $1,735.


