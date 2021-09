Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

2620 BOYTE STREET 28 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 39170417

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

BENFORD, TWAYNE

1175 Pineville Rd, Apt 72 Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

BROGDON, KIMBERLY ALICE

4306 SOUTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARRACHER, DESTINY GAIL

139 BAKER STREET SHANNON, 30161

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COSBY, REESE LAMAR

2602 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS REV LIC

---

DAVIS, TIMOTHY L

213 JOYNER AVE NASHVILLE, 37210

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOUGLAS, DETORY JERMAINE

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

147 BANVIEW SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GOODE, BILLY JOE

11413 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

GOODWIN, ESHUN

200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115430

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

GRANT, WILLIAM K

2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH

5011 N MOORE LN, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112516

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

6907 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, JARED LAMONT

719 DAVIS AVE.





CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JACKSON, LEAH HARPER436 COUNTY ROAD 647 MINTON, 35984Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KITTLE, STEVEN JUSTIN5013 PARKERSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE5425 WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAWSON, ZIYA2001 MCCALLIE AVE APT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFALSE REPORTS---LEWIS, JOHNATHAN DAVID808 EAST FAULKNER ST. ELDORADO, 71730Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF HOME UNDER CONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONIOUS POSSESSION OF COVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---MAYO, COURTNEY D5332 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, JAMIE RAY85 CHANDLERS RDG CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ORR, STEVIE EUGENE345 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PITTMAN, DARREL DEWAYNE7444 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REESE, VINCENT WAYNE1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTUNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---ROWSER, FAITH N154 MEADOWLARK DR RADCLIFF, 40160Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSION---SMITH, JERRED1706 GREENHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---TEUTON, CODY JAMES7600 MEADOW CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WALKER, FOREST WINTER4917 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOMACK, ERIKA NICOLE607 LYTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST2015 VINE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT