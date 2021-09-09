Public Works Truck Crashes On Ridgewood Drive Thursday Morning

A Chattanooga Public Works utility truck crashed on Ridgewood Drive road this morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department has been on the scene of the crash in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive, between S. Crest Manor Lane and Sunset Terrace, since 9:15 a.m.

The debris collection truck left the roadway, crashed into a pole, went down an embankment and struck an abandoned structure. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

CPD, CFD, Public Works, TDOT and HCEMS are on the scene. The CFD has been working to stabilize the truck and abandoned structure. Wreckers are removing the truck.

Ridgewood and Old Ringgold Road are closed in the area near this crash as crews works to clear the scene.





