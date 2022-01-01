Police Blotter: Man Thinks His Friend Re-Pawned His Laptop; Woman Wants Couple Removed From Her House

A man on Central Drive told police he believes his female friend took his pawn slip and took his laptop. He said he had pawned his laptop and got a pawn slip from the shop. He said the friend took the slip and got the pawned laptop out of the shop. He said the laptop was then pawned again by the friend. He said he is unable to get his laptop from the pawn shop since he does not have a pawn slip.

* * *.

While on patrol looking for someone, police observed a man sleeping on a bench near a "no loitering" sign on Frazier Avenue. Police identified the man and informed him he could not sleep there and to move on. The man is currently in an arm sling.

* * *



A woman called police to an address on Highway 153. She said she was concerned for a man's well being because he is old and homeless. Police asked the man if he was okay and he said "no." When I asked why, he said because dirty cops banned him from the Community Kitchen downtown. The officer told him it was not the police's fault he was banned and offered him a ride, but he denied it and left the area on foot.

* * *

Police responded to the Volunteer Community School, 506 Spears Ave., for a building alarm. Officers located an unsecured door and cleared the business with negative findings. Police were able to re-secure the business and no signs of forced entry were present. Police asked dispatch to contact the responsible party to reset the alarm.

* * *



An anonymous caller reported an improperly parked vehicle on Cherry Street, parked partly blocking the entrance to a residential parking garage. The caller said it was an unoccupied Jeep.

Police found a dark colored Jeep with a TN tag blocking the entrance to a parking garage. Due to the traffic hazard, police had dispatch call for a tow. Mosteller's #2 arrived to tow the vehicle.

* * *



While conducting a business check at the Circle K., 712 Signal Mountain Road, police observed a white male with a vanilla colored Schwinn bicycle standing directly near the entrance doorway. The man appeared to be panhandling and, due to his attire, looked homeless. As the officer approached the store, the man became defensive and began uttering some story about his disability check, as if the officer knew who he was. The officer explained that he was just here to check on the store clerk, but he could help him out if he needed anything. The man identified himself and he explained that he just got out of Silverdale from a disorderly conduct arrest in East Ridge. After some aimless rambling, he finally said that he needed to get back to East 11th Street to the tent city. The officer ran the man through info channel, finding no warrants or summons, then loaded up him and his belongings. The officer spoke with the store clerk, who said that the man wasn't causing any problems, but he was making the customers uneasy and they would feel better if he moved along. The officer transported the man to the Community Kitchen with no issues.

* * *

Police observed several vehicles illegally parked on a side street on N. Kelly Street directly next to Mary's Bar and Lounge, 2125 McCallie Ave. Police spoke with a man who was working security for Mary's and requested he announce that if the vehicles were not moved they would be ticketed. This has been an ongoing issue with the patrons of Mary's for several months and it was explained that there would be no further warnings regarding illegally parked vehicles in the area. The vehicles in question were moved without incident.

* * *

A man was observed with an open container walking down Milne Street. When police turned

around and located the man, he had placed the bottle on the sidewalk. Upon talking to the man, he did not seem to be impaired and he said he would just pour his beer out.

* * *

A man on North Holly Street told police that overnight someone had entered his vehicle and stole items. He said he had forgotten to lock his vehicle and $100 cash and his U.S. Passport (value $110) had been stolen from the glove box. The man wishes to press charges. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police he keeps his 1999 Ford F-350 bucket truck parked on Mountain View Road. He said sometime over the past month or two someone cut the catalytic converter off of his vehicle and took it. He said the person also stole his tools from the vehicle. He said he will have to prepare a list of tools taken and will email that list once he has it made.

* * *

A woman on Highland Avenue told police that two days ago there was a package of empty shoe boxes delivered to her address, but all she got was a torn open package with her name on it and no shoe boxes. She said according to tracking information UPS delivered a package to her door and she never received it. She said it was her mail for the past three months forwarded to her

from a UPS mailbox. She said she has no idea how many pieces of mail or who the mail was from. She said all she knows is she never received it.

* * *



A woman on Montview Drive told police a couple were staying at her home and she wanted them removed. Police spoke with the two and instructed them to leave the property, which they did without incident.