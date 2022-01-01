Bradley County Storm Ready Rooms To Open At 6 P.M. In Anticipation Of Severe Weather Threat

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters have been activated for Saturday night and will be open beginning at 6 p.m.
Minnis Rd Fire Station 11
365 Minnis Rd
Cleveland, TN 37323
Dalton Pike Fire Station 12
2015 New St
Cleveland, TN 37323
Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13
5345 Georgetown Rd NW
Cleveland, TN 37312
Walker Valley High School
750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy
Cleveland, TN 37312
Take necessary precautions now for the threat of severe weather, have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and have a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.
To receive local alerts on your cell phone, text the words “join cbcema” to 30890.