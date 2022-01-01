 Saturday, January 1, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Storm Ready Rooms To Open At 6 P.M. In Anticipation Of Severe Weather Threat

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters have been activated for Saturday night and will be open beginning at 6 p.m.

Minnis Rd Fire Station 11
365 Minnis Rd
Cleveland, TN 37323

Dalton Pike Fire Station 12
2015 New St
Cleveland, TN 37323

Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13
5345 Georgetown Rd NW
Cleveland, TN 37312

Walker Valley High School 
750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy
Cleveland, TN 37312

Take necessary precautions now for the threat of severe weather, have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and have a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.

To receive local alerts on your cell phone, text the words “join cbcema” to 30890.


January 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Thinks His Friend Re-Pawned His Laptop; Woman Wants Couple Removed From Her House

January 1, 2022

Erlanger East Hospital Rings In The New Year With The 1st Baby Born In Chattanooga In 2022

January 1, 2022

Bradley County Storm Ready Rooms To Open At 6 P.M. In Anticipation Of Severe Weather Threat


A man on Central Drive told police he believes his female friend took his pawn slip and took his laptop. He said he had pawned his laptop and got a pawn slip from the shop. He said the friend ... (click for more)

Erlanger East Hospital announced the arrival of the first baby born in 2022 in Chattanooga. William and Jayde Copeland of Soddy Daisy, welcomed their baby girl, Willow, into the world at ... (click for more)

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters have been activated for Saturday night and will be open beginning ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Thinks His Friend Re-Pawned His Laptop; Woman Wants Couple Removed From Her House

A man on Central Drive told police he believes his female friend took his pawn slip and took his laptop. He said he had pawned his laptop and got a pawn slip from the shop. He said the friend took the slip and got the pawned laptop out of the shop. He said the laptop was then pawned again by the friend. He said he is unable to get his laptop from the pawn shop since he does not ... (click for more)

Erlanger East Hospital Rings In The New Year With The 1st Baby Born In Chattanooga In 2022

Erlanger East Hospital announced the arrival of the first baby born in 2022 in Chattanooga. William and Jayde Copeland of Soddy Daisy, welcomed their baby girl, Willow, into the world at 1:32 a.m. Baby Willow entered the world weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are doing well. Willow is the Copelands’ first child. (click for more)

Opinion

Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I’ve enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther’s singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My January Garden

Oh my! It’s a brand-New Year and after a week in the upper 60s, I find my garden is bare but my winter rye grass on the lawn is delightful. I have little idea what the Sunday forecast of light snow will bring but I still have three roses on the two bushes at the end of the drive. We finish 2021 with 10 more inches of rain than normal for the year. As is my custom, I greet ... (click for more)

Sports

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night’s Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn’t one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win ... (click for more)

Tennessee Snakebit Again In Music City Bowl, 48-45

The Purdue Boilermakers prevailed 48-45 in overtime Thursday against the Tennessee Volunteers in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran connected on a game-winning 30-yard field goal moments after Tennessee running back Jaylan Wright was ruled inches short of the goal line on a controversial fourth-down play. Video replay showed Wright clearly reached ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors