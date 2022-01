Erlanger East Hospital announced the arrival of the first baby born in 2022 in Chattanooga.

William and Jayde Copeland of Soddy Daisy, welcomed their baby girl, Willow, into the world at 1:32 a.m. Baby Willow entered the world weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Willow is the Copelands’ first child.