Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Neighbor's Car Hit Her House; Woman Suspects Housekeeping Stole Her $80 Shoes

A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people across the street backed into her yard and slid into her house. She said she was going to talk to the people across the street about the situation without police.

* * *

A man on Wilcox Boulevard told police someone broke into his vehicle. He said they smashed the driver’s-side stationary window. The man said they took a DeWalt quad port charger with three batteries and a flashlight.

* * *



A woman told police over the phone she lost her wallet while at the Super 8 restroom at 7024 McCutcheon Road. She said she would like a report to get items replaced.

* * *

The manager of Mapco at 200 Browns Ferry Road told police a female had come into the store and attempted to purchase beer and snacks. When the female was unable to pay for the merchandise or show ID for the alcohol, the manager attempted to take the items back. The woman said her father would come in and pay for the alcohol and show his ID. The manager told her she would not sell them alcohol and she would need to leave. The female then grabbed the beer from the cooler and ran out of the store. She took two Bahama Mamas valued at $3.50 and headed towards the motel behind the Mapco. The manager wanted her trespassed from the property. Police informed the manager if the woman returned police would take appropriate action.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway said someone got into her vehicle. She said she left her car unlocked and someone stole her wallet. She said they attempted to use her CashApp card at a local Murphy gas station but it did not go through.

* * *

A woman on Juniper Street told police her boyfriend's brother had been coming by her house knocking on the door. She told police that she had kicked him out yesterday because she wasn't allowed to have people staying with her. She said he keeps coming by, banging on her door. The woman just wanted it documented in case anything happens.

* * *

A man on Summertown Court said someone got into his car and stole his revolver from the glove box. He said he wasn’t sure how they got into the vehicle as there were no signs of forced entry. The revolver was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man called police and said he lost his wallet at Food Works at 205 Manufacturers Road.

* * *

An employee of a business at 5904 Quintus Loop said he got to work and saw the front window cracked. It sustained two web cracks in one of the glass doors, apparently from the large stone lying in front of it. The doors were still locked, however. No other entrances to the business were compromised.

* * *

The loss prevention manager at 5380 Hwy. 153 told police four black females and two black males came into the store. The four females selected items and filled up two carts of merchandise. The four females then left the store and the two males pushed the two carts of items out of the store without paying for the items. One of the males and one of the females came back two days later and committed another theft.

* * *

A man on Battery Place said his vehicle was entered while it was parked in the parking garage of his condominium complex. He said it was left unlocked and the inside of the vehicle had been rummaged through but nothing was stolen.

* * *

A man on Canal Street told police someone forced their way into his car and a backpack was taken with a Macbook Pro. The man said there was no damage to his car.

* * *

A man on Patten Parkway said someone stole his firearm from his truck. He is not sure how they got into the truck as there were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman staying at InTown Suites Extended Stay at 1914 Gunbarrel Road told police the housekeeper is stealing from her room. She said she did not know why she thought the housekeeper was stealing her shoes, worth $80. Officers spoke with management who said they have audited her room lock and she is the only one who has been in the room for quite a while.