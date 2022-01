Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAGLE, DYLAN RAY

43 KENT DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANNON, JOSEPH

51 SUZANNE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAPTAIN, MELISSA SHANNON

1731 GABLE GREEN APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHUBB, MONTEZ

1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLBAUGH, STONEY EUGENE

351 POPLAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

201 EADS ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DAVIS, MARISA MARIE

22455 STATE LINE ROAD LAWRENCEBURG, 470257306

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



DUNN, GABREIN BRENDON

6327 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 373417970

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HALE, JOSHUA CLAY

3352 WHITNEY ST LUPTON CITY, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAMMOND, GRAYSON S

115 PINEHURST AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAWKINS, BRANDON SLOAN

1906 TAFT HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWKINS, RASHAD YVES

3934 SOUTH MISSON OAKS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION FENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 9POSSESSION OF

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF M



HENRY, TYRIQUE LEEANDRE

9315 CHIRPING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN

1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



HOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL

3902 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



JACKSON, ANTONIO WINSTON

11616 SPRING LAKE WAY FAYETTEVILLE, 30215

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KING, GARY D

700 BEAUTIFUL PL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM

9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LEE, LADARRIOUS

1710 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEFLER, PERRY RAYMOND

5716 B PERRY LN LAKE CHAERLES, 70605

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)



LOCKWOOD, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

8009 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMEYUNG, BRYAN ANDREW5242 E GREENWOOD CHURCH RD LIBERTY, 473538996Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECRIMINAL CONSPIRACYACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTRYE, JOSHUA ANDREWHOMELESS HIXSON, 373431754Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, CODY T8634 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, DEAVERYONE WYSHUN2506 DODSON AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR125 SHADY LANR LANE DAYTON, 37339Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, GREGORY NMN7 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON728 FRAWLEY APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING