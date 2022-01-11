Police Blotter: Drunk Woman Damages Doritos At 7/11; Woman Busts Window With Chair For More Cab Fare

Police were called to the 7/11 at 3504 Hixson Pike on a call of an intoxicated woman. The clerk said a white drunk woman came into the store acting erratically. The clerk said the woman caused a disorder by yelling and bothering several of his patrons while damaging one bag of Doritos (unknown what flavor). He said the woman left prior to police arrival. The clerk said he would like to report the damaged Doritos (unknown flavor) caused by the unknown drunken woman.

* * *

An anonymous complainant called requesting police respond regarding a blue Ford CRP and possible male driver standing outside it on the street near his home on Bella Vista Drive. When police arrived, the car was unoccupied and appeared to have a popped tire. The car was towed because it was a traffic hazard for other vehicles. The driver was not found in the area despite canvassing several surrounding streets.

* * *

A woman on Central Drive said she and her boyfriend were in an argument this morning and she wanted him to leave. She said that her boyfriend was currently living with her and also had a key to the apartment, as well as personal belongings inside, but is not on the lease. The woman further stated that she is preparing to leave the country on Monday and she did not feel comfortable with her boyfriend being there while she was not. She told police she wished to have him trespassed from the apartment. Police tried to contact the boyfriend but were unable to because he left before police arrived. Police then responded back to the address for a second time because the boyfriend returned to retrieve his belongings. He was made aware that he would be trespassed from the property and not to come back, which he acknowledged.

* * *

A Waffle House employee at 4903 Brainerd Road told police a gentleman had been sitting at the table for over two hours. He never paid for his meal and a separate party paid for it. She said he needed to vacate the premises and not return. Police spoke with the man and he was trespassed and told that if he returned, he would be arrested.

* * *



An anonymous caller reported a black male was acting suspiciously behind his neighbor’s house on Beverly Kay Drive. Police spoke with the individual, who said he was there visiting his dad and had stepped out the back door to speak with a female friend.

* * *

A man on Forest Avenue said sometime during early morning hours, someone entered his mini-van via an unlocked door and rummaged through the inside. He said he does not think any items were taken. The man was able to pull up home surveillance cctv which showed what appeared to be a female walking up and down the street attempting to open car doors from various neighbors’ vehicles. The man said he was unable to provide footage of the suspect entering his mini-van due to the angle of the camera. Police placed this residence on the watchlist for three nights.

* * *

Officers were searching the area of West 37th Street for a dark Nissan sedan used in a carjacking when the officer saw several young males around a maroon Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows. The male who exited the driver's seat was identified and had been known to not have a license. The vehicle came back clean and the driver was able to provide a valid license.

* * *

Police were called to the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. where two people had shoplifted a Samsung TV. Both of the people were caught on camera selecting a 55" Samsung TV and passing all points of sale and exiting the business without paying. They entered a silver Ford sedan and left the area via Cummings Highway.

* * *

An officer initiated contact with a silver Chevy Impala on Signal Mountain Road that was occupied by three people. The vehicle is registered to a man who is known to have active warrants. The driver, a woman, said she did not know the man and was borrowing the car from a friend. The two passengers said they did not know the owner either. The officer asked what they were doing in the parking lot of Walmart, and the woman said they were giving away puppies and had come to meet someone there to give them one of the puppies. All parties came back negative for warrants.

* * *

Police were called to a home on Pan Gap Road to conduct a wellness check for a woman after neighbors heard a man in the front yard yelling and screaming. Police spoke with the man who denied that he was yelling. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He said that the woman was in bed sleeping. Due to the violent nature of the man, police asked to enter the home and check on the woman. He allowed police inside and police were met by the woman in the living room. She said that she was fine. She did say that she thinks the man is not currently taking his medicine. The woman said that she did not feel as if she was in danger at this time.

* * *

Two women were at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. and had parked in the parking lot adjacent to Academy Sports. Both women were in the car and then went into Academy Sports. While inside, two suspects approach the woman’s car and one of the two suspects got into her car as it was left unlocked. The suspect had appeared to converse with the other suspect just prior to entering the vehicle. A black male, identified on video, appeared to be acting as a lookout while the other unknown suspect was seen getting into the car. The suspect in the car stole two vapes and $50 in cash. The suspects then left the vehicle and parted ways.

* * *

Police were called to Bonny Oaks Drive where a car appeared to be ransacked. The older, red Toyota sedan had all the doors opened. There were papers, clothes and miscellaneous items scattered about. The tag displayed came back to a Ford F-150. After checking the VIN it came back not stolen. Police attempted to locate the vehicle owner but were unable to.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to Rossville Boulevard for a report of a disorder. Upon arrival, officers met with a man and a woman. After speaking to both, the following events were discovered. Both were at the above address to hang out and drink. The man then wanted the woman to leave, however, she would not leave unless the man paid for her taxi fare. The man gave her some money and closed the door. The woman did not believe it was enough money, became irate, and began beating on the door. When the man did not come to the door, the woman picked up a chair, busted out the front window, and began asking for more money. When she busted the window, she also received multiple lacerations to both her arms. Medic 10 arrived on the scene and checked and cleared the woman. The man did not wish to press charges for the window and just wanted her to leave. Officers gave the woman a ride home to North Mack Smith Road without incident.