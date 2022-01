Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JESSICA VICTORIA

305 ZEIGLER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000



BORAN, KASEY LEN

1436 PRYOR COVE RD JASPER, 373472558

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON2815 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBRUMLEY, CONNER OXFORD9423 BERKSHIRE CR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBRUMLEY, ETHAN LECHAUN9423 BERKSHIRE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON7633 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163504Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)CAGLE, AMANDA R423 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CAIN, BRYSON WILLIAM1690 GABLE GREEN DR APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCAMPBELL, JEREMY ALLAN308 CASTLE STREET MURFREEBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCOFFEY, ABBIE DANIELLE271 ACORN OAKS CIR APT 115 CHATTANOOGA, 374052090Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151611Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAREVEANS, GEORGE RAY3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLY, COLMAN JAY7136 REVERE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374215205Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGARREN, JOHNATHAN DEWAYNE1317 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000THEFT UNDER 1,000HANEY, RALEIGH LEE1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046200Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHELTON, WILLIAM CAVIN5840 LAKE RESORT TERRACE APT J210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HESS, JOHN DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHILL, JUWAN LAVORIS6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 46 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000JAMES, DAVID LERAY5066 CHESTNUT CREEK RD APISON,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JAMES, KING ALLAH2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, MAVERICK PAUL435 BEAVERLAKE RD PURVIS, 39475Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLAFFERTY, JOSEPH JOHN ALBERT255 OAK ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALELANIER, JAMES CALE728 ELINOR ST Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IILEWIS, KACIE NICOLE7174 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS, ROBERT CLIFFORD4913 BAKER PLANTATION WAY ACWORTH, 30101Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDISORDERLY CONDUCTLOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLYNN, STEPHANIE ANNE8017 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MCELROY, DARLA IRENE1800 S KELLEY ST APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374046200Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTMOON, ANDREW TYLER6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN208 NORTH ST MARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, AARYN HALIE305 ZIEGLER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000PARKER, MATTHEW RYAN455 ARLIS AVENUE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000PATTON, SAM HOUSTON410 ASHWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, ANTONIO DEMARCO7641 BORRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ-GIRON, JULIO CESAR3029 JESS WILSON RD PIGEON FORGE, 37863Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE1409 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS9729 ROCKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNOWDEN, ADRIEL940 TAMPER STREET WAY APT 4105 FARRGET, 37922Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT OUT OF MCMINN COUNTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTTUMLIN, CARDARIUS1100 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000WATKINS, HARLEY V252 SMOKEY CLARK ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE619 Shannon Ave Chattanooga, 374112818Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWELLS, MICHAEL STEVEN ANDREW5021 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTWHICKER, DALLAS FOSTER118 FOSTER DR. RINGGOLD, 30737Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE