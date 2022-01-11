Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 745 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 745 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 77,290.

There have been five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County, for a total of 916. It is reported the deaths were three men and two women; three white and two black; one age 41-50, two age 51-60, and two age 61-70.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 219 in Hamilton County, up from 209 on Monday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 127 Hamilton County inpatients and 45 patients are in ICU, up from 39 on Monday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 69,297, which is 90 percent. There are 7,077 active cases, compared to 7,054 on Monday.