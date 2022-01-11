 Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Weather

Chattanooga On The Edge Of New Major Winter Storm

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 - by AccuWeather

A storm is expected to dive southeastward from central Canada through the Midwest and to the Middle Atlantic coast during the period from Friday through Sunday night.

Along the cold side of the storm track there is the potential for significant snow and ice from the Upper Midwest to the southern states and then up the eastern seaboard. 

At this early stage there is still high uncertainty with the eventual track, which will be critical to the placement of the steadiest snow. 

By the time the system reacts the East Coast on Sunday there is the possibility for rapid strengthening over the warmer waters of the Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. If the storm tracks close enough to the coast there is the potential for heavy snow and mixed precipitation from the Middle Atlantic to the Northeast Sunday into Monday. In addition, if the storm strengthens as anticipated there will likely be strong winds, especially along the coast. 

If the storm tracks farther to the north and west, then there may be a change to heavy rain along the East Coast, with heavy snow back to the Appalachians. 

If the storm ends up weaker and a little more offshore the highest accumulations may be closer to the Middle Atlantic coastal region with much less snow across the interior Northeast.

This storm has the potential to cause widespread, major travel disruptions. Any potential travelers during the period should closely monitor AccuWeather for additional updates on the progress of this storm. 


Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 745 New Cases

Signal Mountain Paring Down List Of Town Manager Candidates

Hamilton County Register Of Deeds Marc Gravitt Says 2021 Collections Crushed Previous Records


Hamilton County Has 5 More COVID Deaths And 745 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 745 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 77,290. There have been five more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County, for a total of 916. It is reported the deaths were three men and two women; three white and two black; one age 41-50, two age 51-60, and two age 61-70. The ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Paring Down List Of Town Manager Candidates

The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates were chosen for in-person interviews. Honna Rogers, municipal management consultant with Municipal Technical Advisory Service in Knoxville, (MTAS), who is guiding the process, suggested ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trans Swimmers Duel

Lia Thomas, a male-to-female transgender athlete, has attracted great waves of criticism as a very successful member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania. During her first three years at UPenn Thomas was on the men’s team but then, after she discovered she was a female, she has set pool and team records this season and turned collegiate women’s sports on its ... (click for more)

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)

Lee's Smith Picks Up Third GSC Freshman Of The Week Honor

For the third time this season Lee’s PJay Smith has been awarded the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week honor the league office announced on Tuesday. Smith, a talented guard and lockdown defender from LaVergne, Tenn., has made an immediate impact for the Flames this season. He led Lee to a 2-0 week with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. He was instrumental ... (click for more)


