J. Adam Lowe Enters Race For Tennessee Senate To Replace Retiring Mike Bell

Dr. J. Adam Lowe of McMinn County has entered the race for the Ninth District Tennessee state senate seat currently held by Mike Bell. Mr. Bell has announced his intention to retire after the 2022 session.

“First, I want to thank Mike Bell for always being a steady conservative”, said Dr. Lowe. “He has been both an example and inspiration for me.”

Dr. Lowe is an author, college educator, and former Bradley County commissioner where he served as vice chairman, chairman of education, and on the committees for finance, law enforcement, and juvenile services. He is best known for his work as a small businessman and conservative talk radio host for Talk 101.3 FM’s Man Up America.

“I have been a consistent conservative voice on the radio,” Dr.

Lowe said of the program. “For six years, we championed discussions around conservative ideas and I will take that same commitment to truth to Nashville.”

Dr. Lowe now serves as a faculty member in public policy for Liberty University (Lynchburg, Va.) and Montreat College (Asheville, N.C.) but was once integral in workforce and scholarship initiatives with Cleveland State Community College. In his time as executive director of the Cleveland State Foundation, he stewarded the Bradley Achieves scholarship program and helped catalyze programs in workforce development.

When asked what would be most important in the coming years, Dr. Lowe said, “Family.”

He said, “We have to remember that family is what makes our area great. Tennessee is family. I believe that our focus on all issues, from education to safety, should all be about what strengthens and protects Tennessee families. I believe in liberty, common sense, and that conservative ideas will continue to work for state.”

Dr. Lowe’s involvement in conservative causes extends beyond his time on the county commission and radio. He was actively involved in the promotion of “Yes On One”, a ballot initiative that enhanced pro-life protections for the unborn. He also served as a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, OH.

He and his family are active in hunting, fishing, and athletics. His wife Rachel is the assistant principal at Polk County High School. Dr. Lowe has four school-aged children, Blaine, Avri, Maddox, and Quinn.