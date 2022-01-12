AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 1/12/22

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
January 12, 2022
The Cleveland Daily Banner will no longer have home delivery by carriers, but will mail the paper to subscribers, officials said.
Also, the newspaper that dates to well before the Civil War
The general manager of Best Buy at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said two black females stole at least three Amazon Kindle Fire tablets from the store. He said when he attempted to stop them, one of the females placed her hand in her coat and threatened to mace him. The general manager said they fled in a tan Toyota traveling south on Gunbarrel Road.
An officer spoke with laborers
A substantial snowstorm is poised to unload hefty accumulations over parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week and early this weekend, and it won't stop there. AccuWeather forecasters warn that it will likely go on to bring snow and ice, leading to the potential for dangerous travel conditions, across parts of the Southeast -- including as far south as Atlanta, which hasn't ... (click for more)
As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)
Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox.
Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of
Cincinnati Reds announced on Tueday that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning / catching coach Nate Irving.
This season will be Jose Moreno's third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN.
2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)
Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)
Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)