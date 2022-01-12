3 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 673 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 673 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 77,963.

There have been three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County, for a total of 919. It is reported the deaths were all men; two white and one black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70, and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 235 in Hamilton County, up from 219 on Tuesday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 133 Hamilton County inpatients and 51 patients are in ICU, up from 45 on Tuesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 70,057, which is 90 percent. There are 6,987 active cases, compared to 7,077 on Tuesday.