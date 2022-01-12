 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Marion County Jury Awards Man $4.330 Million After He Was Served Chemicals Instead Of Water

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

A jury in Marion County has awarded a man $4,330,000 after he was served a class of cleaning chemicals instead of water.

William Cronnon initially asked $150,000 in damages after the incident in 2014.

However, the jury came back with $3.6 million in non-economic damages and $730,000 in economic damages.

Mr. Cronnon said the chemical Eco-San burned his mouth and esophagus and he still feels the after-effects. Cracker Barrel at the time was using Eco-San to clean its kitchen.

Cracker Barrel is deciding whether to appea. 


Christina Henderson Is 1st Female Officer For Lookout Mountain, Tn.

James Hampton "Hamp" Barnett, A Leading Expert In Electric Vehicles And Battery Development, Dies At 88

Signal Mountain Town Manager Finalists Are 3 Out-Of-State Candidates


In December the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire and Police Department hired several new officers, said Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police. One of them is a female officer, the first female

James Hampton "Hamp" Barnett, who was one of the leading experts in electric vehicles and battery development, has died at 88. Mr. Barnett was born on Dec. 8, 1934, in Somerset, Kentucky to

The next step to find a new town manager for the town of Signal Mountain was discussed at the council meeting Monday night. ZOOM interviews were conducted on Jan. 3 and from those, three candidates



Breaking News

Christina Henderson Is 1st Female Officer For Lookout Mountain, Tn.

In December the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire and Police Department hired several new officers, said Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police. One of them is a female officer, the first female officer to work for the town. Christina Henderson was formerly a Chattanooga Police officer. The other new officers are brothers Kevin and Carl Ritchie. The new fire engine is nearing ... (click for more)

James Hampton "Hamp" Barnett, A Leading Expert In Electric Vehicles And Battery Development, Dies At 88

James Hampton "Hamp" Barnett, who was one of the leading experts in electric vehicles and battery development, has died at 88. Mr. Barnett was born on Dec. 8, 1934, in Somerset, Kentucky to John Worthington Barnett and Anna Claunch Barnett. During his over three-decade career with TVA, he served in many positions, including Power Systems Engineer, Manager of the Energy Conservation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Big Recruit; Lady Vols On The Rise In Polls

What’s going on lately with Tennessee athletics and some thoughts about what’s happening: Vols get defensive: During his first few seasons at Tennessee, Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes showed video of South Carolina playing defense to his players and told them “This is what it takes to win.” Barnes shared the story after the Vols did a good impression of Carolina in ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Cincinnati Reds announced on Tueday that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning / catching coach Nate Irving. This season will be Jose Moreno’s third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season ... (click for more)


