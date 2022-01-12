3rd Congressional District Would No Longer Stretch To Kentucky Under New Map

The Third Congressional District will not go all the way from the bottom of the state to the Kentucky line under a plan released on Wednesday by the Republican majority.

Currently, the district comprises two halves, joined together through a narrow point at Ten Mile in Roane County. The upper half now includes Scott, Morgan, Roane, Anderson and Union counties, as well as most of Campbell County.

The lower half borders North Carolina to the east and Georgia to the south.

It includes Hamilton, Polk, McMinn and Monroe counties and the bottom half of Bradley County.

Under the proposed reconfiguration, the top half of Scott County going up to Kentucky will be in District 6. District 3 will have the bottom portion of Scott County.

The lower part will include Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe with the connecting point at Ten Mile.

A major point of contention in the new map is that Nashville would be split into three different districts.

Longtime Congressman Jim Cooper said that is aimed at diluting Democratic votes.