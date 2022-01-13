Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that he be inside with it. The woman said she promptly told the man no and asked him to leave. The man complied but left some of his belongings at the library. The officer spoke with and identified the man at the Franklin Building. He said he simply had the pellet gun as a toy and didn’t want to harm or threaten anyone with it. The man walked back over to the library and the officer handed off his belongings to him that he left inside. The man was banned from the library per the wishes of the library employee.

* * *

A woman on Oliver Street told police she believed a prowler was outside of her house. An officer arrived and did a sweep of the yard and found nothing disturbed and no one in the area. The woman was worried because of previous car break-ins in the area.

* * *

While backing up another unit on a call at Ramsey Street and Arlington Avenue, a black male flagged down officers. Police identified the man and he told police he was driving his car in the area and got out of it for a brief moment, when an unidentified female friend/passenger of his, took the car without his permission and left him in the area. The man said he was looking for his car, a 2007 Buick Lacrosse, but couldn't find it. The man asked if police could drive him to Cromwell Hills apartments. Police dropped off the man at an address on Juniper Avenue without incident.

* * *

A man with Maven Group at 1500 East 42nd Street said someone cut the fence close to the railroad tracks and came onto the parking lot and stole the catalytic converters from three of the company trucks.

* * *

A woman on Renezet Drive called police and said that the day before in Nashville someone tried to cash a check for $4,995.05 on her Regions Bank account. She said the bank caught it and froze her account without any money being taken out. She said she wants a report made here. She understands that since the crime occurred in Nashville, that she needs to make a report with the Nashville Police Department. The officer gave her the phone number there. She said she will call them and make a report there also.

* * *

A man on Grove Street said two black females known as "Patricia" and "Mary" started a verbal argument in front of his apartment. Both women had already left the scene before police arrived.

* * *

A woman on Patterson Road said she had been in a verbal altercation with her adult son. Police spoke to her son who agreed to let his mother have space for a while. Police ensured everyone on scene had calmed and they were okay with being left alone.

* * *

A woman on Bennett Avenue told police a white four-door Mazda had been parked in front of her house without a tag for less than a week. The vehicle has not been moved, and the vehicle does not belong to any of the neighbors. Police ran the VIN number from the vehicle, and it came back not stolen. Police also saw the vehicle was clean, no sign of break in, and it did not look like an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was properly parked, and it did not cause any traffic hazard.

* * *

A man came to the PSC lobby to report that he has lost his passport. He said that he moved to Mountain Creek Road in August and thinks he may have lost it during the move.

* * *

A man at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. said someone opened their car door and struck his vehicle. Police made contact with the other person, a woman. She confirmed the incident. Police saw a small dent on the driver's side of the man’s vehicle.

* * *

A man on East 8th Street said he returned to his car and noticed there was rear, left-side damage. He does not know how his vehicle sustained the damage.

* * *

A man on Fulton Street said he was staying with a couple at the apartments. Police had not received any calls from anyone else involved. The man said he did not do anything to these people but is afraid they might call in on him and make a false report. The man did not appear to have any marks or bruising on his person. He said he just wanted this documented.

* * *

While on patrol on Frost Street, an officer noticed a vehicle that had an expired temp tag and poor window tint job. When the officer attempted to run the VIN there was no return. Due to the number of stolen cars recovered in this area, the officer recorded the finding.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue told police the catalytic converter ($400) was stripped off of her Honda Accord. There was still a jack underneath the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Taylor Street told police someone has been messing with his truck over the last week. He said someone had siphoned the $10 of gas he had put in the vehicle the night before. A few days later it was discovered that someone had loosened the center hub on the driver’s-side wheel. The man is concerned that someone is deliberately attempting to cause him harm. He wants to document this in case it kept happening.

* * *

The owner of the BBQ restaurant at 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr. said a white SUV pulled into the parking lot earlier that evening. He approached the vehicle, which was occupied by three black males, and saw, what he thought was, an AR15 rifle in the vehicle. The car left prior to police arrival and has not been back. He didn’t know anyone in the car.