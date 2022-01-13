 Thursday, January 13, 2022 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Ends After Today

Thursday, January 13, 2022
Today is the last day of Tennessee’s mandatory vehicle emissions testing program (in five of six remaining counties), following legislation proposed by Senator Bo Watson and the late Representative Mike Carter. Motorists in Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties will no longer be required to have their vehicles inspected beginning Friday. Davidson County will take the same steps as early as Feb. 4. 
 
The testing was initially created to meet federal air quality standards outlined in the 1990 Clean Air Act.
However, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the majority of vehicles today are well within those guidelines because of newer technology and cleaner fuels. Senator Watson and Rep. Carter recognized this and introduced legislation in 2018 to end the state program. Based on these items and legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, the EPA approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan and agreed to end the testing in August of last year.
 
“Lifting any unnecessary burden on the people of Tennessee has been one of my top priorities since becoming elected,” said Senator Watson. “Though the program had merit when it was created, the majority of cars today exceed regulations. Very few vehicles are not within those standards, and the owners - often the most vulnerable residents - are faced with costly repairs they cannot afford. With the end of the emissions testing, taxpayers can save hard-earned dollars while still upholding our pledge to clean air.”
 
Registration renewals for the month of January, in all counties except Davidson, will not require emissions testing after today. Going forward, residents can renew registration annually by submitting only the required information and fees by mail or in person. 
 
“This marks a tremendous milestone for people across our state who won’t have to spend time and money on a program that is no longer needed, and I again want to recognize Rep. Carter’s commitment to this effort,” said Senator Watson. “He dedicated himself to finding solutions for people of our great state. While he’s no longer with us to mark this significant occasion, I’m grateful his wife, Joan Carter, and his family can commemorate this worthy achievement in his absence.”
 
For more information or to review the EPA ruling, visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/vehicle-inspection-program1.html.

January 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that he be inside with it. The woman said she promptly told the man no and asked him to leave. The man complied but left some of his belongings at the library. The officer spoke with and identified ... (click for more)

Sole Finalist Named For Dalton Public Works Director

The city of Dalton has named Chad Townsend as the sole finalist to be hired as the new director of the Public Works Department. The position has been held on an interim basis by former director Benny Dunn since it was vacated by the promotion of Andrew Parker to city administrator in August 2020. Mr. Townsend is a 2012 graduate of Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Shooters Go Cold In 70-59 Loss At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped after a cold shooting night led to a 70-59 loss on the road at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., during Southern Conference action. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. WCU improved its season mark to 8-9 overall and an even 2-2 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Big Recruit; Lady Vols On The Rise In Polls

What’s going on lately with Tennessee athletics and some thoughts about what’s happening: Vols get defensive: During his first few seasons at Tennessee, Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes showed video of South Carolina playing defense to his players and told them “This is what it takes to win.” Barnes shared the story after the Vols did a good impression of Carolina in ... (click for more)


