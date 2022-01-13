Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Ends After Today

Today is the last day of Tennessee’s mandatory vehicle emissions testing program (in five of six remaining counties), following legislation proposed by Senator Bo Watson and the late Representative Mike Carter. Motorists in Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties will no longer be required to have their vehicles inspected beginning Friday. Davidson County will take the same steps as early as Feb. 4.The testing was initially created to meet federal air quality standards outlined in the 1990 Clean Air Act.However, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the majority of vehicles today are well within those guidelines because of newer technology and cleaner fuels. Senator Watson and Rep. Carter recognized this and introduced legislation in 2018 to end the state program. Based on these items and legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, the EPA approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan and agreed to end the testing in August of last year.“Lifting any unnecessary burden on the people of Tennessee has been one of my top priorities since becoming elected,” said Senator Watson. “Though the program had merit when it was created, the majority of cars today exceed regulations. Very few vehicles are not within those standards, and the owners - often the most vulnerable residents - are faced with costly repairs they cannot afford. With the end of the emissions testing, taxpayers can save hard-earned dollars while still upholding our pledge to clean air.”Registration renewals for the month of January, in all counties except Davidson, will not require emissions testing after today. Going forward, residents can renew registration annually by submitting only the required information and fees by mail or in person.“This marks a tremendous milestone for people across our state who won’t have to spend time and money on a program that is no longer needed, and I again want to recognize Rep. Carter’s commitment to this effort,” said Senator Watson. “He dedicated himself to finding solutions for people of our great state. While he’s no longer with us to mark this significant occasion, I’m grateful his wife, Joan Carter, and his family can commemorate this worthy achievement in his absence.”For more information or to review the EPA ruling, visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/vehicle-inspection-program1.html.