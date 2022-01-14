Man Who Was In The News With Claims About Being Attacked By Gang Downtown Is Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault

A North Chattanooga man who was earlier in the news in connection with claims he was attacked by a gang downtown has been arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Stuart C. Doster, 29, of 1814 Knickerbocker Ave., was taken into custody late Wednesday night after police were called to his home.

A person across the street called police to say they heard a female screaming for help. Then the father of the female called in saying his daughter had told him that her husband, Doster, "was drunk and had assaulted her."

An officer arriving at the scene said he saw a white male leaving the location stumbling. Doster was then located on Dartmouth Street. He said the couple argued about finances and he walked away to cool off.

The woman said she was on the couch with her daughter when Doster grabbed her arm, began twisting it and said he was going to break it. She said he then pulled her arm behind her back around her neck "to the point where I could barely breathe."

She said she grabbed her daughter and ran outside, where Doster pinned her over a retaining wall with the daughter in her arms.

The woman told police that Doster "only gets this way when he is drunk."

There was bruising on her left arm.

In the incident about the alleged downtown attack, Chattanooga Police said videos showed that Doster actually initiated a fight and was intoxicated and belligerent.

Police said their investigation showed a number of discrepancies in his Facebook account that was widely viewed.

Mr. Doster on Facebook said he was walking to his car on Cherry Street in downtown Chattanooga when he "felt an odd presence behind me. I turned around to see 5-6 teenagers pacing behind me. They all had red shirts on. No masks, bandanas, or weapons that I know of."