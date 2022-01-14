 Friday, January 14, 2022 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Who Was In The News With Claims About Being Attacked By Gang Downtown Is Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault

Friday, January 14, 2022
Stuart Doster
Stuart Doster

A North Chattanooga man who was earlier in the news in connection with claims he was attacked by a gang downtown has been arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Stuart C. Doster, 29, of 1814 Knickerbocker Ave., was taken into custody late Wednesday night after police were called to his home.

A person across the street called police to say they heard a female screaming for help. Then the father of the female called in saying his daughter had told him that her husband, Doster, "was drunk and had assaulted her."

An officer arriving at the scene said he saw a white male leaving the location stumbling. Doster was then located on Dartmouth Street. He said the couple argued about finances and he walked away to cool off.

The woman said she was on the couch with her daughter when Doster grabbed her arm, began twisting it and said he was going to break it. She said he then pulled her arm behind her back around her neck "to the point where I could barely breathe."

She said she grabbed her daughter and ran outside, where Doster pinned her over a retaining wall with the daughter in her arms.

The woman told police that Doster "only gets this way when he is drunk."

There was bruising on her left arm.

In the incident about the alleged downtown attack, Chattanooga Police said videos showed that Doster actually initiated a fight and was intoxicated and belligerent.

Police said their investigation showed a number of discrepancies in his Facebook account that was widely viewed.

Mr. Doster on Facebook said he was walking to his car on Cherry Street in downtown Chattanooga when he "felt an odd presence behind me. I turned around to see 5-6 teenagers pacing behind me. They all had red shirts on. No masks, bandanas, or weapons that I know of."

 


Police Blotter: Woman Throws A Fit At Dollar General Express; Women Hear Door Open In Their New Home

County Schools Having Trouble Finding Child Care Workers; Pay Increase Planned


The manager of Dollar General Express, 728 Market St., showed police where an irate customer pulled items off the shelf. She said that the customer became upset after they rang up her toilet ... (click for more)

County School officials said they are having trouble finding child care workers. A pay increase is being recommended to help fill vacancies. Officials said, "SACC is struggling, like many ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Throws A Fit At Dollar General Express; Women Hear Door Open In Their New Home

The manager of Dollar General Express, 728 Market St., showed police where an irate customer pulled items off the shelf. She said that the customer became upset after they rang up her toilet paper with the wrong price. Police viewed video of a black female wearing a black and orange jacket, black pants and black and white tennis shoes pulling items off the shelves before leaving ... (click for more)

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

School Funding, Vouchers And The ASD

It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system. The Tennessee Constitution ... (click for more)

Horston Leads Lady Vols Past Vanderbilt, 65-51

Jordan Horston had her third double-double in a row to lead the Lady Vols past Vanderbilt, 65-51, on Thursday night in Nashville. She scored 16 points to go with 13 rebounds. Rae Burrell added 11 points and Tamari Key had 10. Tennessee led by as many as 25 points, but the Commodores kept up their swarming defense the whole game. The taller Lady Vols disrupted the Vanderbilt ... (click for more)

Moc Grapplers Head To Virginia Duals

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will continue its non-conference slate at the Virginia Duals on January 14-15. Founded in January of 1981, the Virginia Duals was an innovator in college wrestling, bringing the dual-meet advancement format into widespread usage. The Mocs will compete in the National College Tournament Bracket which includes Virginia, ... (click for more)


